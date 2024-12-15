Venture Global’s Plaquemines LNG Achieves Historic First LNG Production

America’s 8th LNG export facility reaches production 30 months from FID

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Venture Global announced it has reached first LNG production at the company’s second facility, Plaquemines LNG, in Port Sulphur, Louisiana. Achieving this milestone for a 20 MTPA nameplate capacity project 30 months from its Final Investment Decision (FID) makes Plaquemines LNG one of the two fastest greenfield projects to reach first production, along with Venture Global’s first facility Calcasieu Pass. Once fully operational, Plaquemines LNG will be among the largest facilities in the world.

“Venture Global is proud to have a world-class team wholly dedicated to our company’s mission of innovating to provide reliable, low-cost, LNG to the world. Because of their hard work and commitment, Venture Global is executing on our promise to deliver much-needed LNG to our allies and strengthen global energy security and reliability. Reaching first LNG at Plaquemines at this pace will enable the United States to remain the top exporter of LNG in the world. Between current and planned facilities, Venture Global is prepared to invest $50 billion in energy projects based in the United States which will create jobs, support local economies, strengthen the balance of trade and unleash much needed US LNG supply to our allies,” said Venture Global CEO & Co-Founder Mike Sabel.

Plaquemines LNG reached a Final Investment Decision on Phase One in May 2022, and on Phase Two in March 2023. Because of Venture Global’s unique configuration and construction approach, Plaquemines will produce and export LNG while construction and commissioning continues for the remainder of the project’s 36 trains and associated facilities, unlocking significant additional US LNG supply years faster than any other new suppliers of LNG to the rapidly growing global market. This incremental supply has proven to be a valuable geopolitical asset for the United States especially in recent years during a time of historically tight global LNG markets and project delays.

Venture Global is a long-term, low-cost provider of U.S. LNG sourced from resource rich North American natural gas basins. Venture Global’s business includes assets across the LNG supply chain including LNG production, shipping and regasification. Venture Global’s first facility, Calcasieu Pass, commenced producing LNG in January 2022. The company’s second facility, Plaquemines LNG, achieved first production of LNG in December 2024. The company is currently constructing and developing over 100 MTPA of nameplate production capacity to provide clean, affordable energy to the world. Venture Global is developing Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) projects at each of its LNG facilities.

