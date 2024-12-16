International MICE Summit (IMS) opening day delivers transformation, 19 announcements to drive event industry growth in the Kingdom

Three of the world’s top Professional Exhibition Organizations (PEOs) have announced office openings and operations in Saudi Arabia , with 12 new event launches commencing in 2025

The announcements have headlined the opening day of the International MICE Summit, which is convening 1,000 global event leaders from more than 70 countries to shape the industry’s future

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The inaugural International MICE Summit (IMS24) has delivered transformational change for the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) industry, with 19 pivotal announcements on an action-packed opening day, bringing new leading exhibitions to Saudi Arabia.

Multi-billion and multi-million dollar global event companies such as RX Global, Messe Munich and Clarion announced new office openings in Saudi Arabia, to support the Kingdom’s significant event growth plans over the coming decade.

Twelve new marquee event launches were announced to bring events such as Money20/20 (Informa/Tahaluf), FIBO (RX Global), World Refining Technology Congress; Advanced Therapies Week; Fire Department and Emergency Services Conference (Clarion), FSB Sports Show and International Hardware Show (Koelnmesse/DMG), HOST (Fiera Milano), ArabLab (Terrapin), Saudi Muscle Show (Italian Exhibition Group) and World Industrial Materials and World Advanced Packaging, Printing & Plastics (KAOUN) to Saudi Arabia.

“The first day of the International MICE Summit has been a tremendous success with three of the top 10 global Professional Event Organizers opening offices in Saudi Arabia, 12 new event launches, and multiple agreements signed to drive industry progress, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s status as the most exciting MICE hub globally,” said His Excellency Fahd Al Rasheed, Chairman of the Summit’s host the Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA).

“Moreover, these announcements underscore the importance of the events and exhibitions industry as a catalyst for transformation, connecting people to opportunities in line with the goals of Vision 2030. IMS24 is driving investment opportunities and new partnerships across all sectors of the economy,” HE Al Rasheed added.

In addition to office and event launches, four MOUs were signed with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, the Saudi Tourism Authority, the Events Investment Fund and the National Events Center.

Speakers on Day One included HE Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Saudi Minister of Tourism, and former Prime Ministers and Ministers from the United Kingdom, Italy, Bulgaria, and Greece, leaders of the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry and International Congress and Convention Association, the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, and executives from Informa, RX Global, Messe Munich, Clarion Events, and Messe Desseldorf, and Richard Attias & Associates.

IMS24 continues Monday, with a focus on catalyzing investment in the MICE sector, creating the event venues of the future, addressing global sustainability issues in the MICE industry. IMS24 has drawn over 1,000 global MICE industry leaders from more than 70 countries to Riyadh.

About the International MICE Summit

The International MICE Summit (IMS) gathers global leaders from the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector, as well as professionals, and organizations from across industries. It provides a platform for industry insights, networking, and discussions on advancing innovation, knowledge sharing and sustainable development within the global MICE sector.

About the Saudi Conferences and Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA)

The Saudi Conventions & Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA) is the official body overseeing the development and regulation of Saudi Arabia’s exhibitions and conventions sector. Established by Royal Decree in 2018, SCEGA aims to strengthen the sector’s economic impact by setting strategic policies, issuing licenses, promoting Saudi Arabia as a premier MICE destination, and fostering investment in line with global standards. Through collaboration with national and international stakeholders, SCEGA works to enhance sector growth, support talent development, and create opportunities for showcasing the Kingdom’s unique identity on the world stage.

