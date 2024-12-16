AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
JA Solar’s Bycium+ Cell Achieves Record-Breaking 748.6mV Open-Circuit Voltage Certified by ISFH

PRNewswire December 16, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — JA Solar’s Bycium+ cell has achieved a significant breakthrough, having reached a new high in cell efficiency and set a new record with an open-circuit voltage of 748.6mV—the highest in the commercial TOPCon PV cell sector. Certified by the German Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH), the new record demonstrates a passivation level on par with HJT PV cells and surpasses the BC cell’s open-circuit voltage record. This milestone not only demonstrates the immense potential of TOPCon technology but also establishes a new benchmark for the development of crystalline silicon PV cells.

The improvement of PV cell efficiency typically focuses on two areas: optical gain and electrical gain. Electrical gain is driven by reducing recombination losses and contact resistance. Open-circuit voltage is directly linked to recombination and is a key indicator of a cell’s performance. Higher open-circuit voltage leads to better efficiency and affects the temperature coefficient of PV modules.

Passivation technology is key to improving open-circuit voltage and cell efficiency by reducing internal recombination losses and enabling more electrical energy to be extracted. JA Solar has continuously optimized the passivation structure of its TOPCon cells, minimizing surface, bulk, and metal recombination. By integrating innovations in metallization, new materials, and processes, JA Solar has achieved a record-breaking open-circuit voltage. This advancement pushes TOPCon technology closer to its theoretical efficiency limit and supports the future growth of the PV industry.

“This milestone with our Bycium+ cell is not just a testament to JA Solar’s commitment to technological innovation, but also a contribution to advancing the PV industry as a whole,” said Aiqing Yang, Executive President of JA Solar. “By setting a new benchmark for TOPCon cell open-circuit voltage, we aim to inspire broader progress across the industry, driving the development of high-performance, cost-effective PV solutions that accelerate the global transition to clean energy.”

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

