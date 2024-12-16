AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Reolink to Showcase the Next Generation of Home Security at CES 2025

PRNewswire December 17, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Reolink, an innovative leader in intelligent visual technology for the home, is delighted to announce its presence at CES 2025. At the event, a new addition of Reolink’s groundbreaking 16 Mega Pixels series will be launched, aiming to provide users with tailored solutions for every security scenario. This reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to advancing home security and enriching daily life through user-centric innovation.

CES, one of the world’s largest and most influential consumer technology events, will take place from January 7 to 10 in Las Vegas, USA. Reolink will be located at Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, Booth 52747.

All CES attendees can get hands with the latest member of its pioneering 16MP series which retains its uncompromising image quality and 180° blindspot-free view with offering even more connectivity options for users.

Reolink is also excited to showcase its new lineup, a series that brings 24/7 continuous recording to battery-powered cameras. All cameras in this series ensure uninterrupted security coverage around the clock, thanks to the low-power consumption technology and solar capability.

Reolink will also bring its top security solutions to CES, featuring a full lineup of battery-powered and PoE security cameras alongside advanced local storage solutions. Visitors can also witness the true power of ColorX technology through the Color Night Vision Zone, where realistic, vibrant colors are brought to nightime footage in low light conditions.

Over the past 16 years, Reolink has earned the trust of over 2 million families across more than 110 countries and regions, establishing itself as a reliable partner for both users and communities. This dedication reflects Reolink’s ongoing commitment to making a positive impact through innovation and community engagement.

On the technological front, Reolink continues to push the boundaries of technology with user-centric innovation, introducing a series of cutting-edge security cameras, such as the first 16 MP dual-lens security camera Duo 3 PoE, 4K 180° color night vision battery camera Argus 4 Pro, and the industry-leading 4K continuous recording battery camera Altas PT Ultra. Since its debut last September, Altas PT Ultra has received recognition from top-tier mass media and tech outlets. Another award-winning innovation, the Argus 4 Pro, was honored in October 2024 with a Special Mention in TIME’s Best Inventions. Earlier this year, it also received the Top Recommendation from the top tier German media outlet CHIP. These milestones exemplify Reolink’s relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence, consistently striving to deliver innovative solutions that prioritize users’ needs.

For more information and media inquiries about Reolink at CES 2025, please visit Reolink website.

About Reolink

Reolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to security technology innovation.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/reolink-to-showcase-the-next-generation-of-home-security-at-ces-2025-302331231.html

SOURCE Reolink Innovation Inc.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.