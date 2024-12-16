AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • contract

CHiQ Partners with Olympic Champion Andreas Wellinger Team Up to Conquer the Slopes at FIS Ski Jumping World Cup

PRNewswire December 16, 2024

BERLIN, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The FIS Men’s Ski Jumping World Cup recently kicked off in Titisee-Neustadt, Germany. As the event’s official partner, CHiQ showcased a brand image that seamlessly blended intelligence with elegance at this icy spectacle. Together with brand ambassador and Olympic ski jumping champion Andreas Wellinger, CHiQ etched a legendary presence on the snowy slopes, highlighting its international allure and vigor.

CHiQ Partners with Olympic Champion Andreas Wellinger Team Up to Conquer the Slopes at FIS Ski Jumping World Cup (PRNewsfoto/CHiQ)

As a globally recognized smart home appliance brand, CHiQ consistently embraces the brand philosophy of integrating “Smart with Style” into everyday living. In September, Andreas participated in the IFA exhibition as the CHiQ brand ambassador, where CHiQ announced its collaboration with the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Deutscher Skiverband e.V. (DSV), and Andreas himself. Following the announcement, CHiQ recently unveiled a brand image video in collaboration with Andreas. This video celebrates the excitement of snow and ice sports, connecting with enthusiasts worldwide and highlighting CHiQ’s unique charm and global appeal.

During the World Cup events, CHiQ enhanced its brand visibility with a series of advertising displays, while creating an immersive skiing carnival experience that drew scores of enthusiasts.

To further strengthen its market presence and showcase its innovative product lineup, CHiQ recently launched the M9 Series QLED TV in Europe, with the 4K QLED models in the series featuring a 120Hz DLG high refresh rate and MEMC motion compensation for crisp, high-speed visuals. Its popular multi-door refrigerators, including cross-over and side-by-side models, feature electronic temperature control and Care+ Space variable zones to meet diverse needs. The stylish ColorLuxe Washing Machine, with intelligent controls, offers a revolutionary laundry experience. On Black Friday, the traditional start of the holiday shopping season in Europe, CHiQ TVs and refrigerators ranked among the top 10 best sellers on multiple Amazon sites, with sales numbers compared to those on the same date in previous years soaring nearly 20%, highlighting the brand’s dominance in the region’s market.

Over the years, the globalization journey of CHiQ’s parent company, Changhong, has evolved from simply exporting products to creating worldwide synergies in resources. This journey now includes diversification in products, technology, talent, capital, and brand. Sponsoring skiing events marks not just a triumphant foray into sports marketing but also a strategic move to engage and captivate younger demographics. Recently, Changhong sparked a passion for winter sports among Chinese consumers by partnering with the FIS Snowboard and Freeski Big Air World Cup, while CHiQ leveraged the international platform of the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup to project a dynamic, stylish, and global brand image. The focus on winter sports marketing strategy underscores Changhong’s global outlook and strong connection with younger audiences.

Moving forward, CHiQ is set to broaden its global sports marketing efforts, harnessing cutting-edge technology and superior design to develop even more innovative home appliances that enhance everyday living. In partnership with its consumers worldwide, CHiQ is dedicated to boldly chasing dreams and shaping a brighter future.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/chiq-partners-with-olympic-champion-andreas-wellinger-team-up-to-conquer-the-slopes-at-fis-ski-jumping-world-cup-302332437.html

SOURCE CHiQ

