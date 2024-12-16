World’s 1st Stem Cell Book on Animals, Reveals How to Extend the Lives of Pets

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A groundbreaking new book by Professor Dr. Mike Chan, “STEM CELLS, PEPTIDES & IMMUNOTHERAPY: Handbook on Regenerative Medicine for Animals,” introduces revolutionary stem cell therapies that promise to extend the health span and longevity of horses, camels, dogs, and cats.

For the first time, a comprehensive guide delves into the science of stem cell therapy specifically for animals, exploring how individualized treatments can help pets live longer, healthier lives. The book focuses on the application of targeted organ-specific and brain-specific precursor stem cell therapies, a treatment that has already shown promise in human medicine but has remained largely untapped in the veterinary field.

According to Prof. Chan, stem cells, the body’s primary building blocks, are essential for regenerating damaged tissues and maintaining organ function. As animals age, the depletion of stem cells accelerates the aging process, leading to a decline in health and organ function. The book emphasizes that this depletion is one of the primary causes of aging.

“Without stem cells, our bodies, and those of our pets, cannot repair themselves,” says Prof. Chan. “The loss of stem cells means the organs can no longer regenerate. That’s why aging happens, and why stem cell therapies are so critical in extending life and improving health of pets.”

Prof. Chan’s work explores how individualized stem cell therapies can be tailored to meet the specific needs of animals, with treatments targeting specific organs like the heart, liver, and kidneys. This precision approach has the potential to slow down the aging process, repair damaged tissues, and reverse the effects of conditions like osteoarthritis, heart disease, and even certain cancers in animals.

“This book is a guide for both veterinary professionals and pet owners, offering them hope and practical solutions to improve the health of their aging animals,” Prof. Chan explains. “By using stem cell therapies, we can not only extend the lives of horses, camels, dogs, and cats but also ensure they live more vibrant, healthy lives in their senior years.”

Prof. Chan also introduces the concept of Cell Xenotransplantation, a technique that involves transplanting stem cells from one species to another. This innovative method, based on the concept of “like cures like,” has the potential to offer safe and effective treatments for a variety of animal health conditions.

The book covers a wide range of conditions treatable with stem cell therapy, from joint issues like osteoarthritis and hip dysplasia to heart disease, autoimmune diseases, and eye conditions. It also outlines the role of stem cells in age-related conditions such as dementia and organ degeneration, providing hope for reversing biological aging in pets.

Prof. Chan’s European Wellness Biomedical Group (EWBG) has been at the forefront of regenerative medicine for over three decades, pioneering advancements in stem cell therapies for both human and animal health. His work is already transforming the way veterinary care is approached, and with the publication of his book, he hopes to inspire further research and adoption of stem cell therapies in animal healthcare.

With more studies and clinical trials on the horizon, the future of animal care looks promising. As Prof. Chan notes, “This is not just about extending life—it’s about improving the quality of life for our beloved pets, helping them live longer, healthier lives, and allowing us to enjoy more years with them.”

