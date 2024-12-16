AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Sir Alastair Cook joins GEDU as a Global Brand Ambassador

PRNewswire December 17, 2024

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Global Education (GEDU) has been unveiled as the official Education Partner of the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA); with England cricketing legend Sir Alastair Cook as the Global Brand Ambassador.

Alistair Cook

The PCA champions the ongoing interests of professional cricketers across England and Wales, delivering personal development and welfare programmes, as well as contractual advice.

The partnership will ensure PCA members are supported from an educational perspective during and after their professional playing careers to aid them in the next stage of their lives.

Sir Alastair Cook, former England Test and One Day International Captain, will drive the partnership’s efforts as Brand Ambassador, to raise awareness about the importance of education outside of the professional sporting world.

GEDU Deputy CEO, Professor Ray Lloyd said: “We are really excited to enter into this partnership with the PCA as part of our mission to provide transformative, high quality, educational opportunities to as many people as possible.

“During my career I have been fortunate to work with elite performers in a range of sports, including cricket, and understand the sacrifices they have to make to reach their potential in their chosen sport, often giving up the chance to achieve the qualifications they are capable of.

“This partnership is intended to allow PCA members to succeed in gaining those qualifications as their professional careers come to an end and to achieve their full potential in preparation for a new career.

“We are also delighted to be working with Sir Alastair Cook as our Global Brand Ambassador.  Not only is he one of the all-time greats of world cricket but also someone who, throughout his career, has conducted himself in an impeccable fashion, demonstrating values entirely consistent with those of the GEDU group.”

PCA Managing Director of Member Services, Ian Thomas, said: “As the Futures Conference enters its ninth year in 2025, the PCA is pleased to have GEDU on board to elevate the flagship event of our Personal Development and Welfare Programme.

“As an Association, we are constantly striving to learn and develop to support our members and partnering with GEDU will provide greater opportunities for past and present players with a shared objective of helping the cricket community on and off the field.

“There is no age limit to learning and with our new partnership with GEDU, our members can broaden their horizons and find out what interests them at any stage of their personal development journey.”

GEDU Brand Ambassador, Sir Alastair Cook, said: “I am looking forward to working with GEDU over the next three years, highlighting their great work to a wider audience.

“Their vast range of courses means there is something for everybody and through cricket, we will work together to provide opportunities for people from all walks of life to encourage continuous learning.

“Education teaches important values and skills which also transfers into the life of a cricketer, something this partnership with the PCA will bring to life.”

 

 

 

SOURCE Global Education (GEDU)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.