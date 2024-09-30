AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • dividend announcement

BRI Celebrates Its 129th Anniversary by Distributing Rp20.46 trillion Interim Dividend to Shareholders

PRNewswire December 16, 2024

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (IDX: BBRI) proudly announces the distribution of an interim dividend to shareholders as part of its 129th Anniversary celebration. This demonstrates BRI’s commitment to delivering economic value to its shareholders while commemorating its contribution to Indonesia’s economy.

According to the company’s public disclosure, based on the financial statements ending September 30, 2024, the company will distribute an interim dividend for the 2024 fiscal year of Rp135 (One Hundred Thirty-Five Rupiah) per share, totalling Rp20.46 trillion. Of this amount, Rp10.88 trillion will be allocated to the Government of Indonesia, while up to Rp9.58 trillion will go to public shareholders.

Schedule and Procedures for Interim Dividend Distribution:

No.

Description

Date

1

Announcement of Schedule and Procedures

December 16, 2024

2

End of Share Trading Period with Dividend Rights (Cum Dividend):

  •  Regular & Negotiated Markets
  •  Cash Market

 

December 24, 2024

December 30, 2024

3

Start of Share Trading Period Without Dividend Rights (Ex-
Dividend):

  •  Regular and Negotiated Markets
  •  Cash Market

December 27, 2024

January 2, 2025

4

Record Date for Eligible Shareholders

December 30, 2024

5

Interim Dividend Payment

January 15, 2025

BRI President Director, Sunarso stated that the interim dividend distribution reflects BRI’s healthy performance and its appreciation for shareholders who have supported the bank’s 129-year journey.

He emphasized that the interim dividend distribution will not affect BRI’s capital adequacy. “All investment needs have been met, and sufficient reserves have been allocated to cover potential risks,” Sunarso added.

As of the end of Q3 2024, BRI recorded a consolidated net profit of Rp45.36 trillion. In terms of intermediation, BRI disbursed Rp1,353.36 trillion in loans by the end of September 2024, representing a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 8.21%. Notably, 81.70% of these loans, or approximately Rp1,105.70 trillion, were directed to the MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) segment. This growth also drove BRI’s assets to grow 5.94% YoY, reaching Rp1,961.92 trillion.

Additionally, BRI maintained strong asset quality, as demonstrated by the improvement in its Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio, which stood at 2.90% in Q3 2024, down from 3.07% in the same period last year. The Loan at Risk (LAR) ratio also improved, declining from 13.80% in Q3 2023 to 11.66% in Q3 2024.

For more information on BRI, please visit www.bri.co.id     

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bri-celebrates-its-129th-anniversary-by-distributing-rp20-46-trillion-interim-dividend-to-shareholders-302332506.html

SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)

