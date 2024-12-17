AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

DAR GLOBAL AND THE TRUMP ORGANIZATION EXPAND COLLABORATION WITH THE LAUNCH OF SAR 2 BILLION TRUMP TOWER JEDDAH

PRNewswire December 17, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Dar Global, the London-listed luxury real estate developer, and the Trump Organization announce Trump Tower Jeddah, a SAR 2 billion, 47-floor architectural masterpiece along the city’s Corniche. This prestigious development redefines opulence and exclusivity and will become one of Jeddah’s tallest residential towers.

DAR GLOBAL AND THE TRUMP ORGANIZATION EXPAND COLLABORATION WITH THE LAUNCH OF SAR 2 BILLION TRUMP TOWER JEDDAH

Trump Tower Jeddah will host the Kingdom’s first exclusive members-only Trump Club, offering unparalleled privacy, luxury, and bespoke experiences, including curated events and exceptional dining for Jeddah’s elite. With breathtaking views of the Red Sea, Trump Tower Jeddah’s diverse luxury residences feature premium finishes and world-class facilities including retail spaces, fitness centres, spas, and gourmet dining. The project’s smart urban planning incorporates integrated green spaces for an unmatched, environmentally conscious living experience.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, highlighted the project’s significance: “Jeddah is undergoing a remarkable evolution, moving from traditional housing to dynamic high-rises and mixed-use developments, reflecting modern living preferences. Trump Tower Jeddah is a key enabler of this shift, combining ultra-luxury with the vibrancy of modern life. Our ongoing collaboration with The Trump Organization not only redefines luxury living but also strengthens Jeddah’s position as a world-class urban hub.”

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, added: “We are delighted to collaborate with Dar Global on our third project together, further expanding our footprint in the Middle East and growing the Trump standard of luxury in the region. Trump Tower Jeddah is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence and innovation. Together, we are creating a landmark project that reflects the vision and aspirations of Jeddah, offering an unparalleled residential and lifestyle experience that will set the standard in luxury for years to come.”

This venture builds on the successful decade-long relationship between The Trump Organization and Dar Global, with projects such as the highly anticipated AIDA development in Oman, Trump International Resort, Golf Club & Residences, and Trump International Tower Dubai.

Disclaimer: Trump Tower Jeddah is not owned, developed, or sold by The Trump Organization or their current or former principals or affiliates. Dar Global PLC, the owner and developer of the property, uses the “Trump” name and mark under license, which may be terminated or revoked according to its terms.

 

 

SOURCE Dar Global

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.