  • award and prize

HH Global retains the Lot 1 position in the Crown Commercial Service Print and Digital Communications framework

PRNewswire December 20, 2024

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HH Global, the global leader in responsible marketing activation services, has been named as a supplier with Crown Commercial Service (CCS), successfully retaining its place as the sole Lot 1 provider for print and digital communications until December 2028. 

HH Global

Crown Commercial Service supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2023/24, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits equal to £4.9B – supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

The RM6297 framework enables all UK public sector organizations to directly engage HH Global to provide end-to-end print and digital-related services for the next four years without a lengthy tender process.

Significantly, this is the first time CCS has awarded the Lot 1 position to the same partner for a second consecutive term, justifying the high level of trust placed in HH Global to deliver value-added, premium services and solutions to the UK public sector through the successful first term.

HH Global CEO Kristian Elgey said:

“We’re proud to be recognized by Crown Commercial Service. We offer truly responsible services, built around maximizing efficiencies across our accredited supply chain. Our business is unique, and it’s a testament to our colleagues and our capabilities that we are the first provider ever to retain the Lot 1, direct award position on this crucial framework.

We’re excited to continue supporting public sector organizations across the UK to deliver communications in efficient, innovative and responsible ways.” 

To learn how we can help you make the biggest impact with your print and digital requirements, get in touch today. 

About HH Global
Founded in 1991, HH Global is the global leader in responsible marketing activation services. Through their creativity, technology and expertise, they connect brands to their customers, across channels and markets, helping them achieve big impact for their big ideas.

HH Global has 4,500 experts in more than 60 countries and in every market around the world. With a thirty-year track record of success, they help the biggest, most exciting and progressive global brands achieve stronger, more responsible growth.

About Crown Commercial Service

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) is an Executive Agency of the Cabinet Office, supporting the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.

To find out more about CCS, visit: www.crowncommercial.gov.uk 

Follow us on Twitter: @gov_procurement

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/2827044 

 

SOURCE HH Global

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

