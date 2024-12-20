AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Hillstone Networks celebrates cybersecurity successes and anticipates an innovative future toward 2025

PRNewswire December 20, 2024

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, proudly reflects on its key achievements in 2024, marking another year of sustained growth and expansion. With a focus on innovation and proactive protection against cyber threats, the company continues to strengthen its commitment to securing organizations worldwide.

Hillstone_Logo

Key achievements in 2024 include:

  1. Expansion of the Comprehensive Security Platform:
    In 2024, Hillstone expanded its portfolio of solutions, solidifying its position as a cybersecurity market leader. Its next-generation suite, which includes advanced threat protection, risk management, and real-time visibility, has been adopted by over 28,000 organizations across more than 60 countries.
  2. Growth in Global Recognition:
    The company has been recognized by industry analysts as a leader in the cybersecurity provider quadrant, highlighting its ability to deliver effective and seamlessly integrable solutions for complex IT environments.
  3. Innovations in Artificial Intelligence:
    By integrating AI into its platforms, Hillstone has significantly enhanced threat detection and response capabilities. These technologies have been crucial in anticipating and mitigating attacks before they impact critical customer infrastructures.
  4. Commitment to Cybersecurity Awareness and Education:
    Aligning with its mission to strengthen global cybersecurity, Hillstone has launched a series of training programs and educational resources for businesses and individuals to improve awareness and readiness against cyber threats.

Vision for the Future:
As 2025 approaches, Hillstone Networks remains committed to leading the evolution of cybersecurity in an increasingly interconnected world. Key goals for the coming year include:

  1. Expansion of the Global Partner Ecosystem:
    Hillstone plans to broaden its network of strategic partners to integrate its security solutions across diverse technological platforms.
  2. Advances in Proactive Cybersecurity:
    The company will invest heavily in AI and machine learning capabilities to predict cyberattacks before they occur, transforming cybersecurity from a reactive to a preventive approach.
  3. Leadership in Innovation:
    Hillstone remains dedicated to continuous innovation, developing new solutions and features to tackle emerging cybersecurity challenges, such as protecting cloud-based infrastructures and managing security in hybrid environments.

“At Hillstone Networks, our vision is to create a future where organizations can operate with complete confidence, knowing they are protected by the most advanced cybersecurity solutions,” said Tim Liu, CTO and Co-Founder of Hillstone Networks. “We look forward to 2025 with optimism, ready to face new challenges and provide our customers with the most innovative tools to keep their data and systems secure.”

About Hillstone Networks
Hillstone Networks’ Integrative Cybersecurity approach is based on visionary, AI-powered, and accessible platform, delivering coverage, control, and consolidation to secure over 28,000 global enterprises. Hillstone is a trusted leader in cybersecurity, protecting critical assets and infrastructure, from edge to cloud, regardless of where workloads reside. Learn more at www.hillstonenet.com.

Media Contact
Zeyao Hu
+1 4085086750
inquiry@hillstonenet.com

SOURCE Hillstone Networks

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.