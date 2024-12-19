AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Foresight Ventures Marks The Block’s Record Growth and Milestones on Acquisition Anniversary

PRNewswire December 20, 2024

Strengthened editorial integrity and global expansion pave the way for being the most credible crypto news source

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Foresight Ventures is celebrating a year of remarkable success following its $70 million acquisition of The Block, a leading cryptocurrency media outlet. This investment underscores Foresight Ventures’ commitment to advancing credible, unbiased reporting in the rapidly evolving crypto industry.

The acquisition was guided by three key principles:

  1. Recognizing the transformative role of media in shaping crypto narratives.
  2. Preserving The Block’s neutral and research-driven editorial independence.
  3. Aligning the platform’s mission with Foresight Ventures’ strategic vision for global blockchain innovation.

A Year of Significant Achievements
Over the past year, The Block has seen:

  • 40% growth in pageviews, a 33% rise in unique users, and a 24% increase in monthly article output.
  • Enhanced reputation through data dashboards, frequently cited by industry experts and even in U.S. government filings.
  • The launch of advanced tools such as ETF tracking, price pages, and the Global Market Crypto Index (GMCI).
  • New content formats, including two podcasts and a funding newsletter, broadening its offerings for diverse audiences.
  • The successful inaugural Emergence Conference in Prague, with over 1,100 attendees, 564K social media impressions, and participation from Czech political leaders.

Expanding Horizons
Foresight Ventures has propelled The Block into new markets, particularly in Asia, where its presence now provides critical insights into regional trends and regulatory developments. Innovative tools and expanded content formats have positioned The Block as more than a news platform—it is now a hub for industry insights and analytics.

A Blueprint for Portfolio Success
Foresight Ventures views its approach to The Block as a model for supporting portfolio companies across various industries, from DeFi to consumer tech. “The lessons we’ve learned with The Block are universal—when you prioritize integrity, empower teams, and focus on strategic alignment, the results follow,” said Forest Bai, Co-founder of Foresight Ventures.

Looking Ahead
With the aim of becoming the “The Most Credible News Source in Crypto,” The Block plans to enhance its content, expand regional coverage, and host larger events like the Emergence Conference. “Our goal is not rapid expansion but thoughtful evolution,” Bai explained. “We are building a resource that embodies credibility, inclusivity, and innovation, bridging the crypto world across continents.”

About Foresight Ventures

Foresight Ventures is the first and only crypto VC bridging East and West. With a research-driven approach and offices in the US and Singapore, we are a powerhouse in crypto investment and incubation. Our premier media network includes The Block, Foresight News, BlockTempo, and Coinness. We aggressively invest in the most daring innovations. We are dedicated to partnering with visionary projects and top teams to help them succeed, reshaping the future of digital finance and beyond.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn | Discord | Linktree

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/foresight-ventures-marks-the-blocks-record-growth-and-milestones-on-acquisition-anniversary-302336219.html

SOURCE Foresight Ventures

