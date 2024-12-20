AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Yaber to Unveil First Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector at CES 2025

PRNewswire December 20, 2024

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Yaber, a pioneer of entertainment projectors, is set to unveil its first ultra short throw laser projector at CES 2025. The launch event is scheduled for 4:00 PM PST on Monday, January 6, 2025, at the Pompeian Ballroom in Caesars Palace, Las Vegas.

Yaber Product Launch Event 2025

In line with the theme “Looks Better, Sounds Perfect,” Yaber’s new ultra short throw laser projector combines groundbreaking technology with sleek design to elevate the home theater experience like never before. Come see it firsthand at the event! Check-in will begin at 3:30 PM PST. To RSVP for the launch event, please contact media@yaber.com.

In addition to the launch event, attendees are invited to visit Yaber’s booth at CES 2025, from January 7–10, at South Hall 1-30808, Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center (LVCC), to explore the full range of innovative products.

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber redefined home entertainment by introducing the world’s first entertainment projector, pioneering a new category in the industry. Today, its innovative projectors have delivered immersive experiences to users in over 120 countries, making Yaber a trusted name in global home entertainment.

The letter “Y” in Yaber embodies the youthful vigor and innovative spirit of Generation Y. It’s not just a symbol, but a unique representation of youth identity and attitude towards life, infusing the brand with rich cultural connotations of youthfulness within simplicity.

Committed to excellence, Yaber has been pushing the boundaries of audiovisual innovation, crafting projectors that inspire richer, more vibrant lifestyles. Its achievements are recognised with prestigious accolades, including the Red Dot, IDEA, VGP, and CES Innovation Awards.

For the latest updates, visit https://www.yaber.com as Yaber continues to redefine excellence in entertainment.

SOURCE YABER TECHNOLOGIES CO., LIMITED

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.