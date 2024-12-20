BLUETTI Introduces Handsfree Backpack Power Stations to Australia for Non-Stop Charging on the Go

SYDNEY, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI, a leader in clean energy solutions, releases its Handsfree Backpack power stations on December 20th, an innovative combination of portable power stations and multi-functional backpacks for hands-free charging on the move. Designed for hikers, photographers, campers, and adventurers. With special launch prices, they also make great gifts for the upcoming holidays, allowing loved ones to stay powered when exploring the outdoors.

All-in-One Backpack Power Solution

The Handsfree series features two models: the Handsfree1 and Handsfree2. The Handsfree1 includes a 42L BluePack1 backpack and a 300W/268Wh power station, providing enough storage and power for short trips of 1-3 days. The Handsfree2, with a 60L BluePack2 and a 700W/512Wh portable power bank, supports more extended journeys of 3-5 days. The BluePack backpacks are designed with organized compartments, MOLLE straps(Modular Lightweight Load-Carrying Equipment), versatile hooks, and mounts for easy carrying of gear and devices like cameras, drones, and outdoor essentials.

Hands-Free Charging on the Road

Both models feature five output ports, including an AC outlet, two Type-C (100W) ports, and two USB-A ports, allowing users to charge various devices simultaneously.

Safe, Reliable, and Durable

The Handsfree series uses automotive-grade LiFePO4 batteries, providing over 4,000 charging cycles. These batteries perform safely in temperatures from -20°C to 40°C. The IP65 water resistance rating guarantees the system stays operational in harsh weather conditions.

Price & Availability

From December 20th, the highly anticipated BLUETTI Handsfree Series is available at a special early bird price:

Handsfree 1 Backpack Power Station is now just A$599, or opt for the Handsfree 1 + PV120D 120W solar panel for A$928. (Tax-exclusive rate)

Handsfree 2 Backpack Power Station is priced at only A$798, or upgrade to the Handsfree 2 + PV120D Combo, available for A$1149. (Tax-exclusive rate)

The limited-time early bird offers are going fast, so act now to get one for your outdoor adventures.

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI is committed to a sustainable future by providing affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI is dedicated to bringing power to 1 million African families in off-grid areas. With a strong focus on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bluetti-introduces-handsfree-backpack-power-stations-to-australia-for-non-stop-charging-on-the-go-302337125.html

SOURCE BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD