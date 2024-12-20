AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

BLUETTI Introduces Handsfree Backpack Power Stations to Australia for Non-Stop Charging on the Go

PRNewswire December 20, 2024

SYDNEY, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI, a leader in clean energy solutions, releases its Handsfree Backpack power stations on December 20th, an innovative combination of portable power stations and multi-functional backpacks for hands-free charging on the move. Designed for hikers, photographers, campers, and adventurers. With special launch prices, they also make great gifts for the upcoming holidays, allowing loved ones to stay powered when exploring the outdoors.

All-in-One Backpack Power Solution

The Handsfree series features two models: the Handsfree1 and Handsfree2. The Handsfree1 includes a 42L BluePack1 backpack and a 300W/268Wh power station, providing enough storage and power for short trips of 1-3 days. The Handsfree2, with a 60L BluePack2 and a 700W/512Wh portable power bank, supports more extended journeys of 3-5 days. The BluePack backpacks are designed with organized compartments, MOLLE straps(Modular Lightweight Load-Carrying Equipment), versatile hooks, and mounts for easy carrying of gear and devices like cameras, drones, and outdoor essentials.

Hands-Free Charging on the Road

Both models feature five output ports, including an AC outlet, two Type-C (100W) ports, and two USB-A ports, allowing users to charge various devices simultaneously.

Safe, Reliable, and Durable

The Handsfree series uses automotive-grade LiFePO4 batteries, providing over 4,000 charging cycles. These batteries perform safely in temperatures from -20°C to 40°C. The IP65 water resistance rating guarantees the system stays operational in harsh weather conditions.

Price & Availability

From December 20th, the highly anticipated BLUETTI Handsfree Series is available at a special early bird price:

Handsfree 1 Backpack Power Station is now just A$599, or opt for the Handsfree 1 + PV120D 120W solar panel for A$928. (Tax-exclusive rate)

Handsfree 2 Backpack Power Station is priced at only A$798, or upgrade to the Handsfree 2 + PV120D Combo, available for A$1149. (Tax-exclusive rate)

The limited-time early bird offers are going fast, so act now to get one for your outdoor adventures.

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI is committed to a sustainable future by providing affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI is dedicated to bringing power to 1 million African families in off-grid areas. With a strong focus on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bluetti-introduces-handsfree-backpack-power-stations-to-australia-for-non-stop-charging-on-the-go-302337125.html

SOURCE BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.