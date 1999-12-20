Beijing Review: Flourishing Macao SAR at 25

BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — “Those with a sound grasp of governance will leave no problems unresolved and no defects unrepaired.” On December 20, 2019, Chinese President Xi Jinping quoted this ancient proverb during his speech commemorating the 20th anniversary of Macao’s return to China and the inauguration of the fifth-term government of Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR). He expressed his hope that Macao would continue to adapt to the times and strive for improved governance.

Macao is located on the western coast of the Pearl River Delta in south China, bordering Zhuhai in Guangdong Province on the mainland and facing Hong Kong SAR and Shenzhen, another city in Guangdong, across the Pearl River. Like Hong Kong, Macao has a history of colonial rule. At midnight on December 20, 1999, China resumed the exercise of sovereignty over Macao.

Over the past 25 years, the Macao SAR Government has steadfastly and comprehensively upheld the principle of “one country, two systems,” under which Macao people govern Macao, exercising a high degree of autonomy.

Said policy was put forward by late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping in the early 1980s to realize the peaceful reunification of China, and it was first applied to solve the questions of Hong Kong and Macao. It means there is only one China and under this premise the mainland adheres to the socialist system while Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan may retain their capitalist systems over a long time to come.

The Central Government has guided and supported numerous initiatives related to Macao’s economic and social development, injecting momentum into its prosperity and stability.

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) has unlocked new opportunities for Macao’s remarkable development. Emerging sectors, including integrated circuits, biomedicine, finance, and convention and exhibition, have diversified Macao’s industrial structure, driving economic transformation and upgrading.

The Macao SAR Government has continuously improved the systems and mechanisms supporting the implementation of the Constitution and the Basic Law of Macao SAR. It has advanced public administration reforms, developed innovative governance models and promptly amended local laws.

In 2023, Macao ranked second globally and first in Asia in per-capita GDP. Upholding the principle of “patriots governing Macao,” the region has consistently prioritized fairness, justice and the improvement of quality of life. This, in turn, has created a governance environment conducive to sustainable development and led to the successful application of “one country, two systems” with Macao characteristics.

