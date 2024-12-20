Mayapada Hospitality Holding Open the first voco Hotel in Indonesia.

BALI, Indonesia, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Mayapada Hospitality Holding are proud to announce the opening of voco Bali Seminyak, the first voco premium brand to open in Indonesia managed by IHG Hotels & Resorts.

Mr Gordon Coutts, Owner Representative of Mayapada Hospitality Holding commented that this will now be the ninth hotel in Indonesia developed and owned by the Group, four of which are in Bali managed by IHG, he added that we are looking forward to this new exciting brand making an impact in the Bali Hotel Industry and expanding on the vision statement of voco Hotel’s through the Latin meaning “to invite “and “call together”with it’s unique character and style.

Mr. Mauro Leone, Cluster General Manager of voco Bali Seminyak commented “Our team is dedicated to providing exceptional service and creating a welcoming and dynamic space that embodies the voco hotels brand – combining charm, comfort and a premium stay experience with the reliability of a global brand. We look forward to welcoming our first guests and offering them a taste of voco life here in Seminyak”.

Launched in 2018, voco hotels combines the reassurance of a big brand with the informality and charm of an individual hotel.

Inspired by its three brand hallmarks – ‘Come on in,’ ‘Me time,’ and ‘voco Life’ – every guest is welcomed with a signature voco welcome treat that is both unique and representative of the local area. Guests are invited to indulge in a delightful blend of relaxation, adventure, and authentic Balinese hospitality.

Located in the heart of Bali’s vibrant Seminyak, voco Bali Seminyak is just 20-minute drive from I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport. The newly built hotel features 162 well-appointed rooms and suites, where guests can immerse themselves in spacious accommodations with plush bedding, and upscale facilities to enhance their experience. The guest’s facilities include an all-day dining restaurant with a 120-seat capacity, the Lobby Lounge, and a rooftop bar where guests can enjoy stunning sunsets. Additionally, a fitness centre and an outdoor swimming pool are available to make the guests’ stays more enjoyable.

Staying true to voco hotel’s “step by step” sustainability mantra, voco Bali Seminyak is committed to innovation and sustainability, and the belief that small steps collectively make the biggest difference. This includes pillows and duvet fillings made from 100% of recycled materials, bulk plant-based amenities, and more. To learn more about voco hotels or to book a stay at voco Bali Seminyak, , visit the hotel’s website here, or download the IHG One Rewards mobile app.

About voco™ hotels

voco™ hotels combines a big brand’s reassurance with an individual hotel’s informality and charm, providing guests with a dependably premium experience. The name, voco, means ‘to invite’ and ‘call together,’ originating from Latin, representing the brand’s thoughtful, unstuffy and charming nature. voco’s well-put-together hotels combine memorable moments and high-quality touches, from indulgent amenities to big, comfy beds. Guests will always receive a warm welcome during a swift check-in, a comfortable room perfect for unwinding and relaxing, and vibrant bar and restaurant spaces that provide plenty of opportunities to connect and socialize. For more information and to book, visit www.vocohotels.com, and stay connected with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About IHG®

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 19 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world’s largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has more than 6,500 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,200 properties.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group’s holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 375,000 people work across IHG’s hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.

