Stories of China’s major-country diplomacy: Xi’s historic visit to Hautes-Pyrenees, France

BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A report from People’s Daily: On May 7, 2024, Chinese President Xi Jinping, who was on a state visit to France, traveled to Hautes-Pyrenees Department in southwestern France at the special invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

During the visit, the two heads of state, along with their spouses, engaged in strategic discussions on key issues in a relaxed and pleasant atmosphere at L’Etape du Berger, a restaurant located at Col du Tourmalet, one of the most famous mountain passes in the Pyrenees mountains in France.

My name is Jean Salomon. I’m the prefect of Hautes-Pyrenees Department of France. I had the honor of witnessing this historic event firsthand, and it remains a cherished memory to this day.

Hautes-Pyrenees Department holds special significance for President Macron. Before heading into the Pyrenees, we passed through Bagneres-de-Bigorre, the hometown of his maternal grandmother. This town, filled with cherished memories from President Macron’s childhood, is a “green paradise” that holds a special place in his heart, full of family and friendship.

L’Etape du Berger, run by an old friend of President Macron, is a place he frequently visited when he was young.

In France, there is a tradition that when a good friend comes to visit, the host takes the friend to his/her childhood home. By hosting President Xi in such an intimate, family-oriented place, President Macron underscored the special and close relationship between them – one that also has particular significance for bilateral relations between France and China.

Receiving the Chinese head of state was a significant event for Hautes-Pyrenees. Xi’s visit marked the first time in the history of Hautes-Pyrenees that a foreign head of state had visited the department.

To ensure the visit went smoothly, my team paid close attention to every detail, striving for perfection.

When President Xi arrived at Tarbes-Lourdes-Pyrenees Airport in Hautes-Pyrenees, he shook my hand, and we exchanged a few words through an interpreter.

It wasn’t until President Xi departed for his next stop and I saw the large number of messages from my friends that I truly came back to earth and understood the historic significance of the moment for Hautes-Pyrenees.

At the L’Etape du Berger restaurant, the two heads of state and their wives sat by the window, overlooking the stunning mountain scenery. They discussed the shifting tides of global affairs, as well as the harmonious coexistence of civilizations, in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

As they left, local villagers sang a shepherd’s song to thank President Xi and his wife for their visit, warmly inviting them to come back another time. President Xi shook my hand once again, with even greater enthusiasm and strength. I was deeply moved by the warm and sincere gratitude expressed by President Xi and his wife.

During his visit, President Xi expressed how deeply impressed he was by the beautiful landscape and the specialty food of Hautes-Pyrenees.

He said that China welcomes more high-quality agrifood from France to the Chinese market and visits by more friendly French people to China.

Today, President Xi’s words are gradually becoming a reality. Local tourism authorities in Hautes-Pyrenees have received more inquiries from China, and Chinese tourists are showing increasing interest in the natural beauty of the Pyrenees.

Wines from Hautes-Pyrenees are now being sold in China, and efforts to export local signature agricultural products, such as black pork ham from Bagneres-de-Bigorre, are well underway.

We are fully aware of China’s global influence and the vast potential of the Chinese market.

President Xi’s visit has strengthened our exchanges and understanding of China and inspired us to further enhance cooperation with Chinese partners in culture, science, and other fields.

Hautes-Pyrenees is rich in natural resources, and its unique geography has not only given birth to thriving culinary culture but also fostered an important hub for scientific research.

The Pic du Midi Observatory in the Pyrenees, a natural and cultural heritage site in France known for its exceptional cosmic imaging capabilities, has received many Chinese scientists. We hope to strengthen our cooperation with China in projects related to this site.

Both France and China have a civilization with a long history and rich cultural heritage. This profound cultural foundation provides a strong and stable base for the relationship between our two countries.

I am fully aware that the establishment of friendly relations is not something that happens overnight – it can only be achieved through long-term people-to-people exchanges.

I am convinced that, whether at the national or local level, the cultural and emotional bond between France and China will grow stronger, contributing to the development of France–China relations and paving the way for a new chapter of cooperation.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/stories-of-chinas-major-country-diplomacy-xis-historic-visit-to-hautes-pyrenees-france-302337177.html

SOURCE People’s Daily