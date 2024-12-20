AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Surprises Guaranteed: Bybit Card Dishes Out Rewards in Holiday Giveaway

PRNewswire December 21, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, will be extending the festive fun with lavish virtual gifts for Bybit Card holders. From Dec. 20, 2024 to Jan. 31, 2025, with every swipe of their Bybit Card, users may get a chance to unwrap mystery gift boxes, including 1,000 in USDT and other exciting airdrops from DOGE to BTC—all rewards, no catches.

For each 100 USDT spent in eligible purchases with the Bybit Card, users will receive a lucky draw ticket to redeem a gift box on Bybit. Each gift box promises a crypto reward—from Christmas baubles in DOGE, SOL, ETH, XRP and BTC airdrops, all the way up to the grand prize of 1,000 in USDT. Registration is required and the special Holiday Giveaway ends at the end of Jan. 2025.

For users looking for a convenient way to utilize their crypto assets for daily spendings and debit payments, it is not too late to apply for the Bybit Card. The application and verification process takes minutes, and a virtual card will be issued as soon as the card is approved, enabling seamless digital payment on Apple and Android devices in applicable regions.

“The Bybit Card takes the hassle out of crypto off-ramp for regular users and weaves rewards and benefits into daily spendings. On top of regular cashbacks, we are introducing extra perks as our token of thanks to wrap up an eventful year in crypto,”  said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit.

The Bybit Card made expansive global footprints 2024 as crypto adoption continues to rise in the past year. Trusted and frictionless crypto payment solutions are in demand in various parts of the world, and Bybit is one of the natural habitats of crypto native consumers. Spanning from Buenos Aires to Amsterdam, the Bybit Card community is growing and so are the perks:

  • Up to 10% cashback in USDT, BTC and ETH on eligible purchases
  • Zero fees for instant virtual card issuance
  • Zero annual or hidden fees
  • Up to 8% APY

Enjoy this festive season in all its splendor. Eligible Bybit Card holders from all regions are welcome; terms and conditions apply: Bybit Card Holiday Giveaway: Swipe, Spend & Sparkle!

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk #theBybitCard

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/surprises-guaranteed-bybit-card-dishes-out-rewards-in-holiday-giveaway-302337262.html

SOURCE Bybit

