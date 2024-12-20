AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  economy (general)

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE MARKET UPDATE AND WEEKLY RECAP DECEMBER 20, 2024

PRNewswire December 21, 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a new daily pre-market update and additional content directly from the iconic NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update as well as a Weekly Recap for market insights and other content before trading begins.

DAILY NYSE PRE-MARKET UPDATE
Kristen Scholer, Senior Markets Anchor, NYSE, delivers a daily pre-market update that includes key insights into the trading day ahead leading up to the NYSE’s Opening Bell.

NYSE END OF YEAR RECAP VIDEO
The New York Stock Exchange end-of-year video debuted today to package the moments that defined the markets in 2024 for editorial use.

NYSE ORIGINAL CONTENT
Elevate your reporting with the latest market insights and content from the NYSE, the world’s leading financial marketplace by leveraging a range of exclusive NYSE content including:

  • NYSE B-Roll Footage: NYSE Trading Floor, Market milestones, and Bell-ringing events.
  • NYSE Photo Highlights: NYSE-listed companies, Trading Floor moments, Leadership events.
  • NYSE Original Content:
    • Floor Talk: Exclusive interviews with industry trend-setters and innovators.
    • Inside the ICE House Podcast: Conversations with CEO, founders, and leaders.
    • Taking Stock: Go face-to-face with visionary entrepreneurs who are redefining sectors.

About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE’s futures, equity, and options exchanges – including the New York Stock Exchange – and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world’s largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

 

NYSE Logo

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update-and-weekly-recap-december-20-2024-302337347.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

