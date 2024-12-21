AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Sadhguru Headlines Kayan Wellness Festival in Abu Dhabi, the Region’s Largest Wellness Gathering

PRNewswire December 21, 2024

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — From January 30th to February 2nd 2025, Fahid Island in Abu Dhabi will host Kayan Wellness Festival, the region’s largest wellness event headlined by renowned visionary leader, Sadghuru. The festival offers a transformative journey of yoga, meditation and mindfulness with world-class experts – the perfect opportunity to awaken your mind, body and soul in an inspiring and serene setting. Presented in partnership with Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the event invites guests from around the world to experience an immersive journey that blends ancient wisdom with modern innovation.

Kayan Wellness Festival

At the heart of the festival is a line-up of world-renowned wellness pioneers featuring a special session from Sadhguru, a world-renowned visionary leader who will guide participants through an experience that promises to leave a lasting impression. Attendees will hear from Gary Brecka, a leading biohacker and human biologist, as he shares his groundbreaking insights into longevity. Dr.Zach Bush, a holistic pioneer who will empower attendees to reimagine wellness through a deeper, more sustainable lens while Marisa Peer, acclaimed therapist, will offer strategies to unlock personal potential.

Attendees can participate in enriching mindfulness workshops, fitness classes, and beachside yoga, all accompanied by the soothing soulful live music. The festival creates a space for wellbeing and growth, with different zones throughout the island. The Biohacking Pavilion provides a glimpse into the future of wellness, with cutting-edge exhibits, and opportunities to connect with global thought leaders. Families are welcomed with the Kids’ Hideout offering creative and mindful activities for young minds, while the Feel Good Market delivers curated offerings of wholesome flavours and unique finds.

For international guests, the International Visitor Package elevates the experience with added exclusivity, allowing early access to the festival along with special hotel packages. Beyond the festival, guests can explore Abu Dhabi’s serene nature, and leisurly cultural explorations. From breathtaking desert landscapes, beaches, and mangrove forests, Abu Dhabi is a haven to connect with nature. You can also delve into a rich tapestry of culture and tradition. Whether you want to soak up ancient sights at Qasr Al Hosn or immerse yourself in culture at Louvre Abu Dhabi, you can explore a varitey of cultural experiences in Abu Dhabi.

Tickets: Available at CleverTrip or Platinumlist

To stay updated, follow @kayanfestival

 

SOURCE Kayan Wellness Festival

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.