AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

The Art of Lightness: ASUS to Unveil World’s Lightest Copilot+ PC

PRNewswire December 21, 2024

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ASUS is set to debut the world’s lightest Copilot+ PC during the AIways Incredible launch event on January 7, 2025. This groundbreaking laptop redefines ultra-light, AI-powered performance and will kick off CES 2025 with a live global stream.

Join the AIways Incredible Launch Event Online:

Date: January 7 at 9:00 AM PST

Event Page: https://asus.click/ces25_teaser

Teaser Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TLgFyI5jnbQ 

This latest solution will be part of the ASUS Zenbook series of laptops and offers several innovative aspects to look forward to.

The Art of Lightness Meets Next-Gen Technology

The ultra-light design of the world’s lightest Copilot+ PC is set to redefine possibilities for mobility on AI devices, offering a portable partner and collaborator for the modern user. It is the perfect blend of elegance and functionality, offering a seamless experience for professionals, creators, and everyday users alike. Inspired by minimalism and nature, the design philosophy celebrates quiet luxury without sacrificing innovation.

Intelligent Innovation with Copilot+ AI

The new Zenbook is more than a laptop—it is a smart partner designed to revolutionize productivity. Powered by Copilot+ AI, it delivers intuitive, adaptive workflows, seamless collaboration, and smarter performance tailored to user needs.

Performance Without Compromise

Despite its ultra-light design, the laptop boasts robust performance and an impressive 32-hour battery life, offering continuous productivity that makes it ideal for travelling, remote work, and on-the-go productivity. Full specs, including details of the cutting-edge processor, will be unveiled during the event.

AIways Incredible at CES 2025

The launch marks a key milestone for ASUS in shaping the AI era. Viewers around the world will discover the complete AI-powered capabilities of the revolutionary Zenbook, redefining the future of computing.

Tune in on January 7 to experience AIways Incredible for yourself: https://asus.click/ces25_teaser

About ASUS
ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation, and design, and is ranked among Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies.

SOURCE ASUSTek Computer INC.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.