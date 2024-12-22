AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Legend of the Dragon

PRNewswire December 22, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CICG recently unveiled an animated video titled “The Legend of the Dragon,” which delves into the realm of traditional Chinese culture. Drawing inspiration from the legendary tales of dragons in Chinese mythology, this video aims to show the world the spiritual treasure of the Chinese nation and the profound cultural heritage of China.

Set in the legendary Battle of Zhuolu, “The Legend of the Dragon” recounts the origin of Chinese civilization. It is said that in remote antiquity, the Yellow Emperor and Chi You fought an epic war for the rule of the Central Plains. Chi You’s strong fighting force put the Yellow Emperor’s army in trouble. Just as hope seemed lost for the Yellow Emperor’s forces, a gigantic Yinglong (responsive dragon) descended from heaven. It summoned the wind and rain to drown Chi You’s army, and the Yellow Emperor won the thrilling battle. Yinglong thus became the Yellow Emperor’s right-hand man and has been regarded by the Chinese as a symbol of victory over adversity.

In an agricultural society, the image of the dragon was deified and revered as the master of wind and rain and the guardian of farmland. In Chinese folk tales, the dragon is wise and benevolent, helping the weak and punishing the evil, which has shaped morality in Chinese civilization. Throughout history, the dragon culture has been enriched and diversified to become a symbol of the Chinese national spirit.

This story is not merely a historical recounting of the legend of the dragon, it also showcases the profound history and cultural richness of Chinese civilization. The dragon is more than just a patron deity of agriculture or a symbol of the valor; it’s an icon representing Chinese people’s self-reliance, spirit of exploration, and aspiration for a better life.

The spirit of the dragon has transcended the confines of its physical form, evolving into a universally recognized cultural symbol. Using the dragon’s story as a medium, the video aims to bring together people from different cultural backgrounds, create a global cultural resonance, and foster a deeper appreciation and curiosity for Chinese culture worldwide.

By presenting “The Legend of the Dragon,” CICG hopes to convey the Chinese spirit to the world, foster deep communication and seamless integration of diverse cultures, enhance mutual recognition among global civilizations, and join hands with the world to create a more vibrant and harmonious global cultural landscape.

https://youtu.be/UHFhI9ren8Q

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/the-legend-of-the-dragon-302337893.html

SOURCE China International Communications Group (CICG)

