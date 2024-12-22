AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Meet With Culture: Rediscovering the Hutong Culture in Beijing

PRNewswire December 22, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Beijing, as a capital of five dynasties in history, preserves rich historical heritage, such as traditional buildings and hutongs (alleys). Yangmeizhu Xiejie, an alley in Xicheng District of Beijing, is regarded as one of Beijing’s ten most beautiful alleys for its historical charm, traditional culture and the shops with creative designs and products.

Since 2013, the government Xicheng District has been working on renovation of Yangmeizhu Xiejie, including the residences and shops along the alley, which is supported by the residents. After renovation, the shops maintain their original building styles while expanding new functions and space with creative designs, attracting investments from both home and abroad.

If take a walk in Yangmeizhu Xiejie, one can find a vibrant alley that blends traditional architecture with modern lifestyle and cultural creativity. Yangmeizhu Xiejie presents a scene of everyday life in Beijing’s alleys: clothes hung out in resident courtyard for drying, the hustle and bustle of vegetable markets, and smoke from kitchen chimneys.

The alley also gathers many cultural spaces that integrate traditional culture with contemporary design. Shopkeepers from both home and abroad have started their creative businesses in the alley, reflecting Beijing’s openness and inclusiveness. Each corner of the alley offers a glimpse into the local lifestyle and culture, making it an ideal destination for those who want to experience the authentic hutong culture.

When night falls, the alley restores to quiet again as tourists leave. Local residents continue to enjoy the leisure in the alley. The harmony is well maintained between the residents and neighboring business in the alley, promoting the sustainable development of the traditional Beijing lifestyle and moderate commercial activities.

Yangmeizhu Xiejie represents a successful case of Beijing’s effort to preserve its cultural heritage and promote innovation, serving as a living museum of the urban life in old Beijing.

Click the link below to follow Noel and explore the hutong culture of Beijing.
https://youtu.be/FzrJfKluBoE

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/meet-with-culture-rediscovering-the-hutong-culture-in-beijing-302337934.html

SOURCE Meet with culture

