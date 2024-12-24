AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Social Media Ban in Australia: What Online Casinos Can Learn on Responsible Gambling Practices? – Insights from CasinoAus

PRNewswire December 24, 2024

SYDNEY, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Australia’s social media ban for under 16’s is a revolutionary step in internet regulation, and highlights an opportunity for the online casino industry to prioritise safe and enjoyable user experiences.

CasinoAus Logo

According to experts at CasinoAus, by addressing the shared neurological impacts of social media and betting, the casino industry can improve protection of vulnerable audiences by using proactive data-driven measures in player protection.

Instant Gratification is Turning Us into Dopamine Addicts

Research consistently shows that social media, betting, and online gaming activate the brain’s reward system, releasing dopamine and fostering potentially addictive behaviours. Australia’s social media restrictions highlight growing public health concerns regarding how platforms influence user behaviour.

The Effectiveness of “Gamble Responsibly” Under Scrutiny

A 2019 poll in Australia revealed that 70% of respondents believed the phrase “gamble responsibly” did little to combat problem gambling, while only 3% found it effective. Similarly, social media’s reliance on self-regulation has faced criticism for being reactive rather than preventative and how slogan-based campaigns don’t have enough impact.

Younger Demographics at Risk: A Growing Concern

According to research by Growing Up in Australia, nearly 10% of Australian teenagers report betting, despite it being illegal for minors and the casino industry taking steps in limiting their exposure to advertising.

Adolescents are particularly vulnerable to the effects of betting due to their undeveloped risk assessment abilities. Research links adolescent gambling to issues like depression, poor academics, and unemployment, with Australian data highlighting alarming trends.

  • 5% of 16–17 year-olds reported betting on racing or sports the past year.
  • 6% of boys and 3% of girls had bet on sports.
  • 4% of boys and 3% of girls had bet on horse or dog races.

The online casino industry has the opportunity to address these concerns by adopting measures to create a safe environment that deters early exposure and addictive behaviours.

What the Casino Industry Can Learn

Industry experts at CasinoAus, think that it is a fantastic opportunity for the casino sector to position itself as a leader in responsible innovation. Key actions include:

  1. Proactive Regulation: Voluntarily adopting higher advertising standards and safeguards for vulnerable audiences.
  2. Technological Solutions: Using tools like AI to identify risky behaviours and provide support tailored to individual needs.
  3. Collaboration for Impact: Partnering with public health organisations and regulators to implement evidence-based solutions.

 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/social-media-ban-in-australia-what-online-casinos-can-learn-on-responsible-gambling-practices–insights-from-casinoaus-302338459.html

SOURCE CasinoAus

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

