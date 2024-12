Arcadium Lithium Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Rio Tinto Transaction and Provides Regulatory Update

PHILADELPHIA and PERTH, Australia, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE: ALTM, ASX: LTM, “Arcadium Lithium”), a leading global lithium chemicals producer, today announced that it has obtained all requisite shareholder approvals in connection with the proposed acquisition by Rio Tinto previously announced on October 9, 2024.

“Today’s vote of support by our shareholders confirms our shared belief that with Rio Tinto, we will be a stronger global leader in lithium chemicals production. Together, we enhance our capabilities to successfully develop and operate our assets while supporting the clean energy transition. We are confident that this transaction will provide future benefit to our customers, employees and the communities in which we operate, and I am excited by the path ahead,” said Paul Graves, president and chief executive officer of Arcadium Lithium.

The final voting results of Arcadium Lithium’s special meetings will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a Form 8-K and will also be available at https://ir.arcadiumlithium.com.

Regulatory Update

As of this release, merger control clearance has been satisfied or waived in Australia, Canada, China, the United Kingdom and the United States (Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976). Additionally, investment screening approval has been satisfied in the United Kingdom.

The proposed transaction is still expected to close in mid-2025, subject to the receipt of remaining regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium is a leading global lithium chemicals producer committed to safely and responsibly harnessing the power of lithium to improve people’s lives and accelerate the transition to a clean energy future. We collaborate with our customers to drive innovation and power a more sustainable world in which lithium enables exciting possibilities for renewable energy, electric transportation and modern life. Arcadium Lithium is vertically integrated, with industry-leading capabilities across lithium extraction processes, including hard-rock mining, conventional brine extraction and direct lithium extraction (DLE), and in lithium chemicals manufacturing for high performance applications. We have operations around the world, with facilities and projects in Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, please visit us at www.ArcadiumLithium.com.

