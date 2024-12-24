AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

AIMA Technology Welcomes Top U.S. Dealers to Shape the Future Together

PRNewswire December 24, 2024

TIANJIN, China, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On December 7, 2024, AIMA Technology Group warmly invited a delegation of five top-performing U.S. IBD dealers to visit its headquarters. Accompanying the group was Angela Zheng, CEO of AIMA’s U.S. subsidiary, AIMA EBIKE, along with her sales, marketing, and customer service teams. This visit not only marked a deepened connection between AIMA and the mainstream U.S. market but also provided U.S. dealers with a valuable opportunity to witness AIMA Technology’s globally leading capabilities in research, development, and manufacturing of electric mobility solutions.

The delegation first toured AIMA’s state-of-the-art factory in Tianjin. Aima Technology possesses production factories with extremely high levels of intelligent manufacturing Additionally, AIMA has integrated advanced technologies such as AI visual recognition and established a CNAS-certified R&D laboratory, maintaining its industry leadership in intelligent transformation. During the tour, the dealers were deeply impressed by AIMA’s cutting-edge technology, large-scale production capabilities, and relentless pursuit of excellence in product development and manufacturing. They expressed that this rare visit not only enhanced their understanding of AIMA but also strengthened their confidence in promoting AIMA products as a symbol of outstanding performance and exceptional quality to their customers.

Furthermore, AIMA Technology’s R&D team engaged in in-depth discussions with the dealers regarding the new models AIMA EBIKE plans to launch in 2025. The dealers test-rode prototypes of the latest models and shared their innovative insights. They expressed high praise for AIMA’s product innovation capabilities and market acumen, recognizing these as key factors that distinguish AIMA in the industry.

Later, the dealers joined AIMA Technology’s team to witness the rollout of the 10,000th AIMA E-Bike. This milestone moment showcased AIMA’s exceptional manufacturing strength and market influence. The dealers were inspired and expressed strong confidence in the promising future of their partnership with AIMA.

This visit from the top-tier U.S. dealer delegation not only deepened mutual trust and friendship but also injected new momentum into AIMA’s ambition to become a leader in the U.S. E-Bike industry by focusing on the IBD channel. Looking ahead, AIMA Technology will continue to strive to provide market-leading performance and quality, enhancing its product development and manufacturing capabilities while working hand-in-hand with global dealers to create an even brighter future.

SOURCE AIMA Technology

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.