AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Yutong Bus T15E Showcases Exceptional Battery Performance and Driving Range in Finland Challenge

PRNewswire December 24, 2024

HELSINKI, Finland, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Yutong Bus (“Yutong”, SHA: 600066), a world-leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, has completed an extreme cold endurance challenge for its high-end electric coach, the T15E, in Finland, following earlier tests of the U12 in Norway and the E18Pro in Kazakhstan. The Finland challenge once again showcased the T15E’s exceptional performance on icy roads in temperatures plummeting to -20°C, as it aced a series of trials designed to explore the full potential of its safety, energy efficiency, driving range, cornering, and hill-climbing capabilities in extreme conditions.

Starting from Oulu to Rovaniemi, the T15E successfully conquered a 250-kilometer stretch of winding, snow-covered roads, rigorously testing the EV’s energy management and performance under demanding conditions. Throughout the 2.5-hour drive, the T15E showcased exceptional capabilities in battery efficiency, stability, hill climbing, and cornering. Media representatives Juho Akseli Käki and Tom Alexander Terjesen, praised the vehicle’s precise handling and luxurious ride quality, further elevated by state-of-the-art suspension seats and elegantly designed ambient interior lighting.

In the second test, covering a 609.8-kilometer route from Oulu to Helsinki, the T15E concluded the journey also in -20°C with a state of charge dropping from full to two percent and an energy consumption of just 0.94 kWh/km, reaffirming its ability in severe winter environments.

“Through rigorous testing in Arctic ice and snow conditions, the Yutong T15E has proven its ability to maintain stable performance during ultimate range in extreme cold environments,” commented Victor Wang, product engineer at Yutong Bus. “The over-600-kilometer range meets the diverse needs of long-distance premium coach services.”

The T15E’s proven performance is underpinned by cutting-edge technologies that enable superior performance under adverse conditions. Its next-generation high-energy-density battery, with a capacity of 630 kWh, is coupled with an advanced liquid cooling and heating management system that optimizes efficiency in low temperatures. The permanent magnet synchronous motor achieves peak efficiency of up to 97.5%, while features including Yutong’s self-developed efficient braking energy recovery and low-temperature heat pump AC system further enhance energy conservation and operational reliability.

Equipped with megawatt-level fast charging capabilities, the T15E supports full recharging in just over one hour and is compatible with mainstream charging stations throughout Europe, ensuring maximum convenience for operators. Advanced safety systems, including the Electronic Braking System (EBS), Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), further reinforce the reliable and efficient performance for long-distance transportation.

SOURCE Yutong Bus

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.