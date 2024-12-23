CNN rings in 2025 from across the Asia Pacific, culminating with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen in New York

HONG KONG, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CNN is gearing up for another unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration, leading its global audience into 2025 with music, laughter, and live coverage from around the world. At 7:00 AM ET, CNN kicks off its live reporting from various international cities as they ring in the new year in the Asia Pacific, with Kristie Lu Stout anchoring live from Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong starting at 9:00 AM ET/10:00 PM HKT to 12:00 PM ET/1:00 AM HKT. The festivities will culminate with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen co-hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen from New York City’s Times Square for an eighth consecutive year.

CNN’s line-up of international correspondents will also make appearances during the broadcast, including Lynda Kinkade from Luna Park in Sydney, Hanako Montgomery in glittering Tokyo, Mike Valerio from the iconic Bosingak Belfry in the heart of Seoul and Will Ripley overlooking the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok.

Joining our correspondents will be a star-studded line-up of guests from across the worlds of entertainment, fashion, arts and sports. Kristie Lu Stout has a full slate with Marie Kondo, Japanese “professional tidier”, organization expert and Konmari founder, Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami, Chinese-American fashion designer Vivienne Tam, the Philippines’ double gold medalist, Carlos Yulo, viral Japanese dance troupe Avantgardey, Pakistani actor and filmmaker Usman Mukhtar, Indian-American comic Zarna Garg, and Panda keeper at Hong Kong’s Ocean Park, Matt Leung.

In Australia, Lynda Kinkade chats with music legend Sting, Colin Hay from 80’s band Men at Work, fashion designer Rebecca Vallance, and actress and voice of Chilli from Bluey, Melanie Zanetti.

Thailand will provide the backdrop as Will Ripley talks to international rapper, singer, dancer and style icon, LISA, Chinese-American double gold medalist in freestyle skiing, Eileen Gu, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir and Taiwanese-American drag performer and winner of season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Nymphia Wind.

From Japan, Hanako Montgomery speaks with K-pop superstar, TAEYANG, Japanese comedian Naomi Watanabe and Japanese two-time Olympic gold medalist skateboarder, Yuto Horigome, while in Korea, Mike Valerio interviews Indonesian all-female rock trio, Voice of Baceport.

CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen begins at 8:00 PM ET, with music, comedy and some surprise guests, including Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, live from his residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Meghan Trainor, Shania Twain, Diplo, Lil Jon, Mickey Guyton who will perform “Imagine” live from Times Square, Patti LaBelle, and comedians Whitney Cummings, Amy Sedaris, Sasheer Zamata, Ziwe, Adam Devine, and more.

CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage will stream live on Max for subscribers and on CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps for pay TV subscribers.

