Schneider Electric India Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the Indian Company of the Year 2024

Recognition for boosting customer value with its technologically powered solutions and market-leading position.

Schneider Electric India has become a celebrated name in India’s smart metering market, leveraging six decades of operational excellence, industry expertise, and business success.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the metering industry, and based on its analysis, it has recognized Schneider Electric India Pvt Ltd (SEIPL) for the 2024 Indian Company of the Year Award. Schneider Electric India Pvt Ltd (SEIPL) is the Indian arm of Schneider Electric, a global leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation . A recognized name in India’s metering industry, Schneider Electric India draws on over 60 years of expertise and thought leadership in industrial sustainability, universal and software-centric automation, data privacy and security. Serving various sectors, including buildings, infrastructure, industries, data centers, and homes, the company demonstrates its solutions’ scalability, scope, and applicability . It has a robust Indian footprint with 31 factories (including five smart factories) and more than 39,000 employees serving customers in over 500 cities.

Over the years, Schneider Electric India has solidified its leadership position in India’s smart metering market, and the company has a dominant market share in the advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) segment. This superlative performance underscores its ability to deliver innovative and reliable solutions consistently. Schneider Electric’s advanced smart metering devices, equipped with cutting-edge technologies, empower both utilities and consumers. By enabling real-time data transmission and eliminating manual meter readings, these solutions optimize grid management, enhance billing accuracy, and drive operational efficiency—all while empowering consumers to monitor and control their energy consumption, contributing to sustainability and cost savings.

Iqra Azam, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, “Schneider Electric’s rich history of accomplishments and best practices implementation demonstrates its focus on continuous growth, harmonizing with economic and social sustainability-focused initiatives and fortifying its market leadership.”

Speaking on this recognition, Mr. Deepak Sharma, Zone President, Greater India, and MD & CEO of Schneider Electric India, said, “This recognition underscores our team’s dedication to delivering scalable, cost-effective, and sustainable solutions that set us apart in the smart metering industry. Our strong emphasis on research and development, innovation, and localizing components allows us to meet market demands and provide enhanced value to our customers. Our Mysuru smart metering plant further reinforces our commitment to delivering on this promise.”

The company is strengthening its leadership position in the metering market by actively working to increasing the localization component of its electricity meters sold in India, providing customers with greater value and supporting local economies. By adopting a transparent business approach, Schneider Electric India is building strong, long-lasting customer relationships , providing a clear understanding of its value proposition from the outset.

“Schneider Electric India proves its commitment to sustainability with outstanding initiatives that align with the Indian Government’s approach to a green India. It maintains transparent, reliable, and continuous communication with customers, addressing their unmet needs, evolving demands, and regular queries,” added Neha Tatikota, industry analyst for Energy & Environment at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation in products and technologies and the resulting leadership in customer value and market penetration.

The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

