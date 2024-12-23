AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

ATFX Connect won “Outstanding FX Liquidity Provider” Award at FinanceFeeds 2024

PRNewswire December 23, 2024

LONDON, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ATFX Connect, the institutional arm of global trading platform ATFX, has been honored with the prestigious “Outstanding FX Liquidity Provider” award at the FinanceFeeds Awards 2024. This recognition underscores ATFX Connect’s industry-leading position in providing deep and reliable foreign exchange (FX) liquidity, a critical factor for institutional clients navigating global financial markets.

The FinanceFeeds Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the financial sector, highlighting organizations that deliver exceptional services and groundbreaking solutions. ATFX Connect’s achievement in this category reflects its commitment to addressing the sophisticated needs of institutional clients, including hedge funds, asset managers, private banks, and brokers. The award recognizes the platform’s ability to offer tailored liquidity solutions, cutting-edge technology, and efficient trade execution.

Launched in 2019, ATFX Connect was designed to expand ATFX’s presence in the institutional space by offering a multi-access platform for professional investors. Its focus on technology-driven solutions has made it a trusted partner for clients requiring scalable and adaptable liquidity services. Over the years, ATFX Connect has consistently demonstrated excellence in integrating innovative tools with high-quality liquidity provision, helping clients optimize trading strategies in complex market environments.

This accolade solidifies ATFX Connect’s position as a top-tier liquidity provider in the financial industry. With its ongoing efforts to blend technology with personalized services, the platform continues to set new standards in the institutional trading sector.

About ATFX Connect

Back in 2019, ATFX stepped into the Institutional arena with the launch of its Multi-Access platform ATFX Connect. The management’s vision was to expand the broker’s global presence and continue to provide award-winning liquidity and customer service to clients within the Institutional community. With the focus on the professional Investor, the ATFX Connect platform is designed to provide an efficient automated trading venue that delivers tailored liquidity solutions to Hedge Funds, Asset Managers, Brokers, Private Banks, and other financial institutions. (ATFX Connect Website: https://www.atfxconnect.com)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/atfx-connect-won-outstanding-fx-liquidity-provider-award-at-financefeeds-2024-302338231.html

SOURCE ATFX Connect

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.