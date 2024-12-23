MARINTEC INNOVATION CONFERENCE 2024: Setting Sail Towards a Greener Future

HONG KONG, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Marintec Innovation 2024 (MINO 2024) was a resounding success, marking a significant milestone in the maritime industry’s journey towards sustainability. The conference opened with a virtual welcome from Mr. Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), followed by inspiring opening speeches from Mr. Zhang Xin, Deputy Director of the Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission, Ambassador Mikael H. Winther, Consul-General of Denmark in Shanghai, Mr. Tobias F. Svenningsen, Norwegian Consul General in Shanghai, and Ms. Anu Vuori, Finnish Consul General in Shanghai. These speeches set the stage for two days of strategic discussion and insightful dialogue.

The event brought together over 500 esteemed speakers and delegates from across the industry, all united by a common goal: fostering a sustainable and decarbonised future for the maritime sector. The highlights from the event, shared on the Marintec WeChat Mini Program, were incredibly well received, attracting over 20,000 viewers. This enthusiastic engagement underscores the growing interest and commitment within the industry to embrace green development and decarbonisation.

The global maritime industry is at a pivotal moment of transformation, with green development and decarbonisation rapidly gaining momentum. Marintec Innovation, organised by Informa Markets and the Shanghai Society of Naval Architects & Marine Engineers (SSNAME), and co-organised by the China State Shipbuilding Corporation, the China Association of the Shipbuilding Industry, and the China Shipbuilding Engineering Society, provided a valuable platform for key stakeholders to address these critical changes. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, the Danish Export Association, Danish Maritime, the Norwegian Business Association, Norwegian Maritime Exporters, the UK’s Department of Business and Trade, and MercyShips for their unwavering support.

Marintec Innovation 2024 underscored the urgent need for the maritime industry to transition from high carbon to low carbon, and ultimately to zero carbon. Achieving these decarbonisation goals requires a global rethink of the industry, necessitating collaboration among governments, the financial sector, shipowners, and regulators. The event, themed “Alternative Energy and Fuels Contribute to Low-Carbon Maritime,” was divided into three main sessions: Review and Outlook, Sailing Efficiency, and Industry-Chain Support for alternative energy sources.

Speakers emphasised that with the new IMO environmental protection regulations, green and low-carbon development has become a mandatory requirement for the international shipping industry. The conference highlighted the importance of developing a consensus on green fuels and decarbonisation, providing feasible technical solutions, strengthening regulation and standardisation, and offering continuous support for decarbonisation efforts.

The conference also addressed the significant impact of fuel transformation in the shipping industry. According to the IMO, global shipping consumes approximately 200 million tonnes of fossil fuels annually, emitting around 1 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases, which represents 13% of transport industry emissions. Without effective measures, these emissions could rise to 18% of global anthropogenic carbon emissions by 2050. The application of green energy and low-carbon decarbonisation has become a central focus for the shipping industry, driving the demand for green fuels.

The shipbuilding industry is also at a critical stage of transformation and upgrading. Accelerating the comprehensive green transformation of the product, manufacturing, and supply chain systems is an inevitable trend in the global shipbuilding industry. Over the past 50 years, the maritime industry has been driven by technological advances, international environmental regulations, evolving ship design, digital intelligence processes, and changing trade patterns. Now, the integration of green, low-carbon, and digital intelligence development is critical to the industry’s future.

The industry is already abuzz with excitement as it prepares for next year’s big event, Marintec China 2025. Riding on the success of Marintec Innovation 2024, Marintec 2025 will feature alternative energy sources and the industry chain with a dedicated ‘Energytec’ zone, continuing to explore cutting-edge solutions that bridge the gap between the maritime industry and sustainable energy practices. Due to the overwhelming demand for space at Marintec China 2025, with over 80% of the exhibition space already booked, the organising committee has confirmed that an additional hall will be made available. The upcoming event is expected to be another record-breaking edition. Please mark your calendars for 2-5 December 2025 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. We look forward to seeing you in Shanghai!

Marintec Innovation Conference Background:

Following its inaugural edition in 2017 during Marintec China, the Marintec Innovation Conference will be held in December of even-numbered years in Shanghai. Organised by Informa Markets and SSNAME, Marintec Innovation continues to provide a unique platform for fostering interactions on diverse findings and advancements in the maritime industry

Marintec Innovation’s Themes

2017: Cruise Shipbuilding at Marintec China

2018: International Marine Intelligent Energy Efficiency Technology

2020: The Fourth Industrial Revolution at Sea

2022: Defining the Path to Decarbonisation

2024: Alternative Energy and Fuels Contribute To Low-carbon Maritime

Organisers of Marintec China:

Marintec China is organised and managed by Informa Markets and Shanghai Society of Naval Architects & Marine Engineers (SSNAME).

Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

Shanghai Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (SSNAME)

Shanghai Society of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineers (SSNAME), founded in early 1951, is the first scientific and technological society in the field of shipbuilding and marine engineering of the People’s Republic of China. SSNAME currently has 5,000 individual members and more than 60 group members. It has 5 working Committees, 11 Specialized Committees and 3 Representative offices. As an important non-governmental scientific and technological society with high reputation and influence in the international field of shipbuilding and marine engineering, SSNAME has been committed to promoting the progress of shipbuilding and marine engineering technology and international exchanges and cooperation. SSNAME has established closely cooperative relations with 14 well-known overseas maritime engineering societies, such as SNAME, RINA, STG, JSNAOE, SNAK and so on. It is the initiator and first chairman of the Pan-Asian Association of Maritime Engineering Societies (PAAMES) and is also a member of the International Standing Committee of the World Maritime Technology Conference (WMTC). The “Xin Yixin Ship and Marine Engineering Science and Technology Innovation Award” founded by SSNAME has become an important award for scientific and technological talents. SSNAME organizes many academic exchanges, popular science and scientific and technological publication every year. For more information, please visit www.ssname.com.cn.

