Xinhua Silk Road: NE. China’s Harbin welcomes visitors with special ice and snow attractions

BEIJING, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 26th edition of Harbin Ice and Snow World opened in Harbin, known as the “ice city” in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province on December 21, marking the return of one of the country’s most iconic winter theme parks.

A large number of visitors flocked into the park the moment it opened, and some of them queued up for hundreds of meters to experience the popular ice slides.

In addition to the Harbin Ice and Snow World, many winter-themed attractions were also launched by Harbin to regale visitors.

On December 17, a giant snowman was erected in the Qunli music park. Wearing a red scarf, a red hat, and a smiling face, this yearly city landmark attracted crowds of tourists.

On the Sophia Square and Central Street, ten adorable penguins from Harbin Polarpark waddled and sang to greet their fans.

At the Sun Island scenic area, a 20-meter-tall exquisite snow sculpture of Sun Wukong, known as the Monkey King, debuted at the 37th Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo, exhibiting a majestic and powerful stance.

A display of yellow roses frozen in ice bricks in front of a shopping mall in the city went viral on social media, as the roses burst out of the ice wall to create a waterfall of flowers.

A series of special events such as the 41st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, the 51st Ice Lantern Art Park, the 7th Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival, the 36th International Ice Sculpture Competition, and the 12th International Combination Ice Sculpture Competition will be held to unleash the appeal of Harbin’s ice and snow brand activities.

