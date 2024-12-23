AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Xinhua Silk Road: NE. China’s Harbin welcomes visitors with special ice and snow attractions

PRNewswire December 23, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 26th edition of Harbin Ice and Snow World opened in Harbin, known as the “ice city” in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province on December 21, marking the return of one of the country’s most iconic winter theme parks.

Photo shows the giant snowman in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Dai Jinrong) (PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)

A large number of visitors flocked into the park the moment it opened, and some of them queued up for hundreds of meters to experience the popular ice slides.

In addition to the Harbin Ice and Snow World, many winter-themed attractions were also launched by Harbin to regale visitors.

On December 17, a giant snowman was erected in the Qunli music park. Wearing a red scarf, a red hat, and a smiling face, this yearly city landmark attracted crowds of tourists.

On the Sophia Square and Central Street, ten adorable penguins from Harbin Polarpark waddled and sang to greet their fans.

At the Sun Island scenic area, a 20-meter-tall exquisite snow sculpture of Sun Wukong, known as the Monkey King, debuted at the 37th Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo, exhibiting a majestic and powerful stance.

A display of yellow roses frozen in ice bricks in front of a shopping mall in the city went viral on social media, as the roses burst out of the ice wall to create a waterfall of flowers.

A series of special events such as the 41st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, the 51st Ice Lantern Art Park, the 7th Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival, the 36th International Ice Sculpture Competition, and the 12th International Combination Ice Sculpture Competition will be held to unleash the appeal of Harbin’s ice and snow brand activities.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/343683.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.