AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Yutong Bus Delivers 500 Units of the New V6 Van to Latin America

PRNewswire December 23, 2024

ZHENGZHOU, China, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Leading global commercial vehicle manufacturer Yutong Bus (SHA:600066) has delivered 500 units of its recently released V6 (Van 6) vans to Latin America, marking a major milestone of Yutong’s strategic roadmap in the Latin American market.

 

Yutong Bus Delivers 500 Units of the New V6 Van to Latin America (PRNewsfoto/Yutong Bus)

“The 500 units of the V6 light commercial vehicle have been gradually deployed across the Latin American market. We eagerly anticipate witnessing the reliable performance of these vehicles with everyone in the future,” said Evan Mao, the product manager of Yutong Bus.

The model customized for the Latin American market integrates Yutong Bus’s innovative public transportation equipment technologies and advanced manufacturing techniques with full consideration of passenger and driver experience. The V6 vans satisfy the diversified needs of customized passenger transport, business reception, and tourism commuting to create greater value for customers.

The V6 vans have extended the service life significantly with zirconium electrophoretic coating that ensures the body stays free from structural corrosion for 20 years. Yutong Bus has completed the first 20-year anti-corrosion test for the whole vehicle, including under extreme working conditions, the first in the industry.

In addition, V6 vans have completed the industry’s first 2-million-kilometer operation test. The reliability testing started in 2023 and has successfully completed 63,000 kilometers of a strengthened road trial, with the whole vehicle structure staying intact and no replacement of durable parts and components.

Yutong has also pioneered a seating design that fixes passenger seat brackets in the beam to meet the 50km/hour dynamic collision strength and damage requirements. The vehicle body is composed of over 55 percent of high-strength steel, and the key components are made of hot-formed, ultra-high-strength steel with a tensile strength of up to 1,500Mpa, which greatly improves the safety level.

The V6’s monitoring system is equipped with multiple cameras for front road conditions, driver behavior, and footstep probes to record and store the footage on the road ahead of the vehicle, the driving space, and the gas pedal in real-time. It also brings a stable and smooth driving and riding experience with sufficient width, height, and seat spacing for up to 20 seats configured for flexible modification.

Looking ahead, Yutong Bus will introduce the pure electric coach series to promote technological innovation and service customization in the region.

SOURCE Yutong Bus

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.