Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025: Ushering in the New Year with Unmatched Festivity

An unforgettable cultural and festive experience along Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River, paired with dazzling nationwide celebrations featuring global icons like BamBam, and more.

BANGKOK, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, invites visitors to ring in the New Year with the “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025” at Nagaraphirom Park along Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River with the majestic Wat Arun as its backdrop. Nationwide festivities, featuring global icons like BamBam, will reaffirm Thailand as a premier destination for cultural and festive experiences.

Minister of Tourism and Sports, Mr. Sorawong Thienthong, stated “The New Year Countdown 2025 is a celebration of joy, renewal, and hope. Events across Thailand, from bustling cities to charming provinces, will offer diverse opportunities to celebrate. Our focus is on enhancing quality tourism, tailoring experiences to visitors’ preferences, and showcasing Thailand’s rich traditions, culture, and heritage. We invite travellers worldwide to discover the unparalleled beauty of Thailand and create unforgettable memories.”

The countdown is one of the many Grand Celebrations as part of the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year 2025, highlighting Thailand’s readiness to shine as a Global Countdown Destination. In collaboration with key stakeholders, the Ministry seeks to elevate Thailand’s global stature, ensuring it remains a top choice for international travellers during the New Year season and beyond.

TAT Governor, Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, remarked “The Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 in Bangkok and Chiang Mai, alongside nationwide celebrations, will showcase Thailand as a global festival hub. By prioritising sustainable tourism and highlighting each region’s unique strengths, we aim to enhance visitor experiences, boost tourism spending, and drive economic growth, reinforcing our commitment to delivering world-class events that enrich the national economy.”

The “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025,” from 28 December 2024 to 1 January 2025 at Nagaraphirom Park in Bangkok, will offer a vibrant celebration along the Chao Phraya River with the iconic Wat Arun as its striking backdrop. This event will feature cultural performances on a floating stage, live music by renowned Thai artists such as Lula, URBOYTJ, and The Toy, eco-friendly workshops, local culinary delights, and a mesmerising drone light show. The highlight will be a stunning nine-act fireworks display on 31 December, blending dazzling pyrotechnics with advanced technologies. The festivities will conclude with a New Year’s Day merit-making ceremony at Wat Arun, inviting visitors to participate in alms-giving, reflecting Thailand’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage.

Nationwide, the Amazing Chiang Mai Countdown 2025, running from 21 December 2024 to 1 January 2025 at Royal Park Rajapruek, will feature Illumination Night displays, cultural showcases, concerts by artists such as BamBam of GOT7, and a grand fireworks display.

From 29–31 December 2024, the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 at ICONSIAM will deliver a world-class celebration on the Chao Phraya River, headlined by global icons in an exclusive New Year’s Eve performance. The event will culminate in Thailand’s longest eco-friendly fireworks display, spanning 1,400 metres, themed ‘Celebrating the Everlasting Legacy of Siam,’ combining vibrant colours and innovative pyrotechnics to showcase Thailand’s cultural heritage.

On 31 December 2024, the CentralWorld Bangkok Countdown 2025 will solidify its status as the ‘Times Square of Asia,’ with live performances by top artists like PP Krit, Billkin, and Ice Paris. The event will also feature the dazzling Merry Ville 2025 Christmas tree display, culminating in spectacular fireworks show and exclusive performances, making CentralWorld a must-visit for year-end celebrations.

Additionally, TAT is supporting countdown events at other prominent Bangkok locations, as well as across destinations and regions like Hua Hin, the Northeast, and the South. These celebrations will ensure the New Year spirit resonates throughout Thailand, from fireworks at Hua Hin Beach to cultural festivities in Chaiyaphum, Udon Thani, and Hat Yai.

As part of the extensive preparations, safety and security measures are being prioritised to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees. Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira Pheuk-um, Commissioner of the Tourist Police, highlighted the robust safety protocols: “We aim to minimise risks and ensure everyone can celebrate the New Year conveniently, securely, and happily. Our Tourist Police are ready to serve with smiles, reflecting our identity as a trusted force for tourism safety. These efforts build confidence, enhance Thailand’s image, and ensure a joyful and safe celebration for all.”

In line with the government’s policies and directives from the Royal Thai Police, these measures will include deploying personnel, vehicles, and advanced tools to safeguard events across the country. The Tourist Police are also fully prepared to manage travel and crowd facilitation efficiently, aligning with the government’s visa-free travel initiative, which is expected to attract a significant influx of international visitors.

TAT expects the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 New Year celebrations in Bangkok and other parts of the country to generate 62 billion Baht in tourism revenue and expect to welcome 1.56 million international visitors during the holiday.

With celebrations reaching every corner of the country, the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 will underscore Thailand’s position as a premier global destination for unforgettable New Year festivities, blending tradition, innovation, and world-class entertainment.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/amazing-thailand-countdown-2025-ushering-in-the-new-year-with-unmatched-festivity-302338250.html

SOURCE Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)