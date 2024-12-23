AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
BingX Provides Free SEPA & SEPA Instant Euro Deposit Service to Users

PRNewswire December 23, 2024

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, has expanded its fiat deposit options with the launch of the SEPA and SEPA Instant payment services for euro deposits. By introducing these new fiat payment options, BingX enables real-time euro deposits at no cost, further streamlining the trading experience for its expanding user base.

The Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) allows BingX users to make seamless euro payments, including credit transfers and direct debits, across the European Union and several non-EU countries, all in a fast, secure, and efficient manner. As an extension of the SEPA network, SEPA Instant is the preferred payment method for euro transactions. While SEPA transfers typically take 1-2 business days, SEPA Instant enables deposits to be processed instantly, even on holidays. By integrating SEPA Instant, BingX ensures its users can enjoy unparalleled speed and convenience in funding their accounts, without any transaction fees.

The addition of SEPA Instant brings numerous benefits for BingX users. Traders can now instantly react to market opportunities by immediately funding their accounts if need be. The elimination of these deposit fees offers a cost advantage compared to competing platforms.

“Our users deserve efficient and cost-effective solutions,” said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX. “By introducing SEPA Instant, we’re eliminating delays and fees associated with euro deposits, offering a real-time funding experience. This on-ramp upgrade reflects our ongoing dedication to improving the accessibility and convenience of cryptocurrency trading. Looking ahead, we continue to innovate and expand our services to meet the evolving needs of our global user base, ensuring that they can trade with confidence, speed, and ease, no matter where they are in the world.”

About BingX 

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bingx-provides-free-sepa–sepa-instant-euro-deposit-service-to-users-302338270.html

SOURCE BingX

