LINDA YACCARINO, CEO OF X CORP, TO KEYNOTE CES 2025

PRNewswire December 24, 2024

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® welcomes Linda Yaccarino, CEO, X Corp, the world’s largest online news and social networking site, as a keynote speaker at CES® 2025. Yaccarino will join Emmy Award-winning investigative journalist Catherine Herridge in a keynote conversation on Tuesday, January 7, at 1:30 PM in the Palazzo Ballroom at the Venetian.

Linda Yaccarino, CEO, X Corp

A transformative leader and visionary, Yaccarino is making waves as CEO of X Corp, where she is at the forefront of defining the future of digital communication. Under her leadership, X evolved into a dynamic platform fostering global conversations and innovative solutions for brands, creators, and communities alike.

“X is the global newsroom in your pocket. It’s the only real place for free dialogue between everyone–the public and the powerful,” said Yaccarino. “CES is the perfect place to share how we’re completely reshaping the entire ecosystem.”

“Linda’s career exemplifies the spirit of CES—innovation, resilience, and vision,” said Gary Shapiro, CEO, CTA. “Her leadership and contributions to the media and tech world makes her uniquely suited to inspire and challenge our audience to think boldly about the future.”

“Linda is a trailblazer and her keynote at CES 2025 will undoubtedly spark meaningful conversations about the evolving landscape of content creation, social platforms, and how technology empowers creators and communities to thrive,” said Kinsey Fabrizio, President, CTA.

Catherine Herridge will interview Yaccarino. Herridge, formerly with CBS News, is an independent journalist with a growing audience of more than 850,000 on X. She is a strong advocate for the First Amendment and a free press.

The keynote will be streamed on Live.CES.Tech, X, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

X Corp joins Panasonic HoldingsNVIDIAAccentureVolvo GroupDelta, and Waymo on the CES 2025 Keynote lineup. Register now for CES 2025. Details and programming available at CES.tech.

