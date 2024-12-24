AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Reliable Link: Pioneering a New Era of Reliable Connectivity for Everything

PRNewswire December 24, 2024

HONG KONG, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In this era where everything is connected, reliable communication networks have become more than just a service provided by operators; they are the key to linking the entire ecosystem of devices. Breaking down barriers between terminal equipments, allowing every corner and every device to be ‘reliably connected anytime, anywhere,’ is not only a technological breakthrough but also a beautiful vision for the future way of life. GrowthEase, in partnership with China Telecom, has brought together a top-tier team of communication technology experts to co-develop the “Reliable Link” project. Centered around the three core principles of “Reliability, Openness, and Ubiquity,” this project utilizes innovative communication technologies to integrate advanced cloud-network capabilities into various ubiquitous terminal devices such as drones, smart cameras, smart speakers, and smart locks. This aims to break the traditional constraints of terminal forms and capabilities, ushering in a new era of reliable communication connectivity. Leveraging the open capabilities provided by GSMA Open Gateway, and relying on the high-quality global network nodes deployed by NetEase Zhiqi and China Telecom, this project ensures end-to-end latency for audio and video calls remains within 200ms, guaranteeing 99.9% lag-free call experiences. Through highly reliable connectivity services, the project prioritizes the quality and security of connections and transmission in any environment, realizing “reliable connectivity anytime, anywhere” across all types of ubiquitous terminal devices.

Specifically, the Reliable Link project, through the Reliable-link AS platform and the Reliable-link applet, allows users to remotely control terminals like drones during a mobile voice call. For example, in the drone inspection scenario, Reliable Link can retrieve real-time flight routes, and with the Geofencing feature, set up electronic fences to ensure the drone stays within a safe area. When the drone detects a hazardous behavior, such as smoking, the system automatically triggers an alert and reports the location. Reliable Link combines VoLTE capabilities to initiate a video call to regional managers’ mobile phones, promptly pushing the alert information. Through Dev Loc verification and Location retrieval, the drone’s position is confirmed. Once the manager answers the video call, the QOD feature ensures high-quality video transmission, allowing the manager to issue control commands in real time through the call interface to control the drone’s flight. This not only ensures network reliability but also brings more efficient cross-terminal communication and smarter device management, making interactions between different devices smoother and more convenient, truly realizing “seamless connectivity” across ubiquitous terminal devices.

The Reliable Link Drone Communication Connectivity Project tightly integrates drones with the PaaS communication infrastructure, empowering drones with high-reliability, high-quality communication transmission capabilities. This drives upgrades and innovation in the drone industry, contributing to the prosperity of the low-altitude economy. Looking ahead, Reliable Link will continue to innovate and collaborate with ecosystem partners, establishing industry benchmarks. From connecting everything to empowering countless industries, the project aims to create a new landscape for reliable communication applications, enabling the thriving development of industries worldwide.

