China Telecom, HONOR and Bosch for a ubiquitous connectivity all-elements network quality assurance solution

HONG KONG, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — China Telecom’s Open Gateway API serves as a ubiquitous connection and a full-scenario solution, which is widely applied in scenarios such as online games, online education, and autonomous driving. It significantly improves user experience through dynamic traffic optimization and device collaboration. Common challenges in these scenarios include traffic surges, network fluctuations, critical data transmission, which requires intelligent management, highly available guarantees, priority support for data transmission and unified network quality management of cross-regional devices.

To address these issues, leveraging a diverse range of sensing modalities including service perception, network perception, and location perception, we are able to offer dynamic policy control at the service flow tier. By integrating time gating techniques, we can attain meticulous service quality management and optimized distribution of network resources. Based on this, an integrated network optimization solution is constructed to comprehensively improve the network quality in ubiquitous connection scenarios and form a closed-loop mechanism from user access, accurate identification to network optimization, ensuring that in ubiquitous connection scenarios such as online games, online education and autonomous driving, stable and efficient network services can be enjoyed.

Ensure the stability of synchronization data: In autonomous driving, ensure low-latency and high-reliability data transmission between the vehicle-mounted system and the network infrastructure to provide a safe and smooth autonomous driving experience and promote the development of intelligent transportation and future cities. Prioritize video transmission: In online education, optimize the teacher-student interaction stream to ensure the smooth and real-time progress of teaching activities. Dynamic bandwidth adjustment: During the peak period of online games, dynamically optimize bandwidth allocation, combine real-time location perception of player distribution, prioritize guaranteeing the core area and player experience, and avoid stuttering and latency.

In 2024, China Telecom’s QoD API completed the interface transformation in accordance with the standards of the GSMA Open Gateway, it was released as the world’s first Open Gateway case study in June 2024.

As of 2024, the cumulative number of calls to China Telecom’s QoD API has exceeded 5 billion times. The monthly average number of calls to the number verification API has reached 45 billion times, with a peak capacity call rate exceeding 52,000 times per second. There are 200 million monthly active users, covering nearly 40 million telecom users and serving mainstream domestic and foreign manufacturers such as Bosch, Honor, Huawei Cloud, and Tencent. The cumulative revenue has reached 500 million US dollars, promoting the comprehensive implementation of ubiquitous connections.

In the 5G era, we are witnessing a revolutionary transformation in mobile work and entertainment, driven by high-quality, high-speed network services. To meet the demands of this new era, HONOR has partnered with China Telecom based on principles of open collaboration and mutual benefit to introduce an innovative service for the new AI-powered flagship, the Magic7 Series—”HONOR Fast Pass”.

Through End-cloud Collaboration Technology, “HONOR Fast Pass” automatically activates VIP channels and works with China Telecom’s Open Gateway API for seamless connectivity, dynamically adjusting network parameters to optimize the performance of the operator’s air interface QoS channels.

Bosch is researching future vehicle functions, such as autonomous driving and intelligent transportation, which will rely on cloud computing technology supported by 5G or 6G networks.

To achieve this vision, Bosch focuses on developing reliable distributed systems. A key driver of this effort is the Open Gateway APIs provided by China Telecom (e.g., QoD services), which ensure predictable and timely data exchange and function calls. Bosch will work together with China Telecom to advance these technologies and shape a smarter, safer future for mobility.

In the 5G era, with the surging demand for network quality in ubiquitous connection scenarios, China Telecom will focus on key areas such as the Internet of Vehicles, the low-altitude economy, and intelligent manufacturing to promote the diversified development of GSMA OpenGateway API capabilities, ushering in a new situation of prosperity. This will not only drive innovation and breakthroughs in the Chinese market but also help the global application of ubiquitous connection scenarios. It achieves seamless connections across regions and devices, enhancing the competitiveness and cooperation depth of the global ubiquitous connection market.

