AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Seminar held to commemorate 60th anniversary of Wang Enyang’s passing

PRNewswire December 24, 2024

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A seminar commemorating the 60th anniversary of Wang Enyang’s passing was held at the Sichuan Provincial Library in Chengdu, Sichuan province, on Dec 23.

Wang (1897-1964), born in Nanchong, Sichuan, was a renowned Confucian scholar, Buddhist scholar and educator who devoted his life to teaching and researching China’s outstanding traditional culture.

The symposium discussed Wang’s contributions to the education and research of China’s outstanding traditional culture, reviewed his thoughts and career, and examined the historical value and contemporary significance of his work in inheriting and innovating traditional culture in the new era.

Zong Xing, vice president of the Buddhist Association of China, said in a video speech that although a significant portion of Wang’s works were on Buddhist studies, he also conducted research and made original contributions to Confucian and Taoist classics, integrating the thoughts of Confucianism, Buddhism, and Taoism.

Despite his academic focus on traditional studies, Wang did not limit himself to classical ideas. His works clearly reflect the incorporation of Western philosophy and science. This approach of upholding tradition while fostering innovation and integrating diverse fields of knowledge is a valuable legacy for us to learn from, he said.

Several renowned experts and scholars delivered speeches at the event, discussing Wang’s academic achievements and legacy from various perspectives.

Tan Jihe, a researcher at the Sichuan Academy of Social Sciences, believes that Wang’s contributions mainly lie in his exploration of the academic foundations, historical context, and cultural connotations of Confucianism, Buddhism, and Taoism within traditional Chinese culture.

“The deeper the academic roots, the more appealing and captivating our storytelling of Chinese-style modernization will be,” he said. “We should learn from him by embedding the outstanding traditional culture in our souls, making it the roots and veins of our spiritual and mental home, and fully utilizing and revitalizing China’s historical and cultural heritage.”

Tan said that Wang was also a distinguished educator who founded the Guishan Academy and the Oriental Institute of Culture and Education, providing an opportunity for the general public to receive cultural education, and also offered academic support for cultural awareness and confidence.

Relatives and student representatives of Wang, as well as representatives from his hometown, reviewed his life and the conditions of his hometown.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/seminar-held-to-commemorate-60th-anniversary-of-wang-enyangs-passing-302338753.html

SOURCE Sichuan Provincial Library

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.