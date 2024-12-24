Chinese Companies Support School Reconstruction in Peru

LIMA, Peru, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In the northern region of Lima, Peru, General Prado Emergency School has become a haven of learning for local children, featuring spacious playgrounds, orderly buildings, and bright classrooms. This school is not only a sanctuary for kids but also a base for ecological education, where students learn the importance of environmental protection. Six years ago, the school was devastated by flooding, a disaster that left 1.94 million students across Peru out of school.

Led by Peng Yong, the production manager at PowerChina’s Eleventh Bureau, the reconstruction of the General Prado Emergency School progressed smoothly. In just nine months, the team completed the temporary campus, enabling students to move out of dangerous classrooms. The construction exceeded local standards in materials, techniques, and facilities, ensuring a safe environment for the children.

Beyond construction, Peng and his team have continued to donate teaching materials, musical instruments, and sports equipment to enhance the children’s learning experience. “Children at the school are like my own kids. I feel incredibly proud and fulfilled,” Peng said.

As part of Peru’s “Bicentennial School Reconstruction Project,” Chinese companies have taken on the task of rebuilding 14 schools in the Lima region. In just a few months, a brand-new, modern school will be completed, allowing the children to continue their education in a fresh and improved campus.

Teachers at the General Prado Emergency School are already planning a vegetable garden for the new campus. They intend to set aside an area to grow organic, chemical-free produce as a gesture of appreciation for Peng Yong and his Chinese team.

This reconstruction effort is more than an investment in education—it represents hope for the future. The friendship and collaboration between China and Peru have not only provided children with a better learning environment but also breathed new life into environmental initiatives in both countries.

https://youtu.be/YlkPpSMxqIQ

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/chinese-companies-support-school-reconstruction-in-peru-302338756.html

SOURCE POWERCHINA