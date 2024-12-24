AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • children

Chinese Companies Support School Reconstruction in Peru

PRNewswire December 24, 2024

LIMA, Peru, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In the northern region of Lima, Peru, General Prado Emergency School has become a haven of learning for local children, featuring spacious playgrounds, orderly buildings, and bright classrooms. This school is not only a sanctuary for kids but also a base for ecological education, where students learn the importance of environmental protection. Six years ago, the school was devastated by flooding, a disaster that left 1.94 million students across Peru out of school.

Led by Peng Yong, the production manager at PowerChina’s Eleventh Bureau, the reconstruction of the General Prado Emergency School progressed smoothly. In just nine months, the team completed the temporary campus, enabling students to move out of dangerous classrooms. The construction exceeded local standards in materials, techniques, and facilities, ensuring a safe environment for the children.

Beyond construction, Peng and his team have continued to donate teaching materials, musical instruments, and sports equipment to enhance the children’s learning experience. “Children at the school are like my own kids. I feel incredibly proud and fulfilled,” Peng said.

As part of Peru’s “Bicentennial School Reconstruction Project,” Chinese companies have taken on the task of rebuilding 14 schools in the Lima region. In just a few months, a brand-new, modern school will be completed, allowing the children to continue their education in a fresh and improved campus.

Teachers at the General Prado Emergency School are already planning a vegetable garden for the new campus. They intend to set aside an area to grow organic, chemical-free produce as a gesture of appreciation for Peng Yong and his Chinese team.

This reconstruction effort is more than an investment in education—it represents hope for the future. The friendship and collaboration between China and Peru have not only provided children with a better learning environment but also breathed new life into environmental initiatives in both countries.

https://youtu.be/YlkPpSMxqIQ

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/chinese-companies-support-school-reconstruction-in-peru-302338756.html

SOURCE POWERCHINA

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.