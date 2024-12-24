China Association of Communications Enterprises certifies Teleperformance as a five-star telecommunications customer service center

BEIJING, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Global digital business services leader Teleperformance (TP) today announced that TP in China was certified as a five-star telecommunications customer service center by the China Association of Communications Enterprises. It is the only non-state owned commercial enterprise in the customer experience management (CXM) industry to the recognized by the association for its safe business practices.

The China Association of Communications Enterprises (CACE) is under the guidance and supervision of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), and the Ministry of Civil Affairs of People’s Republic of China. The CACE assists government authorities in formulating national standards and industry standards for the information and communication industry, as well as related group standards and organizes their promotion and implementation.

TP in China provides customer care, operational consulting and digital operations services. It operates in accordance with industry standards, combined with TP Group’s global unified service standards and management specifications.

This is just the latest in many recognitions TP in China has received. The Company also is certified as a 2024 Great Place to Work*, and recently was named one of the Best Workplaces™ in Greater China 2024. Last year TP also was named to the Beijing Municipal Government 2023 Heathy Enterprise list in recognition for the company’s workplace wellbeing and safety. TP in China has approximately 10,000 employees across its 12 sites in China including Beijing, Shanghai, Xi’an, Wuxi, Changzhou, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Dalian, Nanning, Xinxiang, Guangzhou and Foshan.

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA – Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2023, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,345 million (US$9 billion) and net profit of €602 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service.

