National Taipei University Redefines Smart Campuses with CAYIN Technology and Advantech

TAIPEI, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — National Taipei University has set a new benchmark in smart campus innovation by successfully implementing a cutting-edge E-Paper Timetable System. This breakthrough solution, developed in collaboration with Advantech and CAYIN Technology, has transformed campus management, teaching efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

Designed to address frequent updates in classroom schedules while embracing sustainability, the E-Paper Timetable System integrates seamlessly with the university’s existing systems. Leveraging CAYIN Technology’s expertise in digital signage and Advantech’s state-of-the-art hardware, this solution exemplifies operational efficiency and ESG compliance.

A Tailored Solution for Smarter Campuses

CAYIN Technology’s customized integration enables real-time synchronization of data, automatic schedule updates, and innovative display features such as reverse-color highlighting for key information. Combined with Advantech’s low-energy e-paper panels, the system delivers a sustainable alternative to traditional LCD displays, significantly reducing energy consumption while enhancing user experience.

This collaboration underscores CAYIN Technology’s commitment to delivering bespoke solutions that meet unique client needs, from digital signage to advanced device integration.

Empowering the Future of Education

The deployment of the E-Paper Timetable System has not only elevated operational efficiency but also reinforced National Taipei University’s vision for a sustainable smart campus. By minimizing power usage and optimizing resource allocation, the university exemplifies leadership in ESG-driven innovation.

