Delta Electronics Thailand Secures Place in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices 2024 for Fourth Consecutive Year, Reinforcing ESG Leadership

BANGKOK, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL., a global leader in power management and IoT-based smart green solutions, announces its inclusion in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the fourth consecutive year. Delta Electronics Thailand is the only Thai company in the “ITC Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components” industry segment included in the indices. Additionally, Delta Thailand has sustained a perfect score in Governance & Economic, Environmental, and Social dimension.

Mr. Victor Cheng, CEO of Delta Electronics Thailand, commented: “The DJSI is widely recognized as the gold standard for benchmarking industry best practices in sustainability. Participating in the assessment process allows companies to learn from industry leaders and drive continuous improvement. Our inclusion in the DJSI reflects the dedication of our teams and reinforces our unwavering commitment to sustainability.”

Significance of DJSI Inclusion

Delta’s inclusion in the DJSI reflects its strong ESG practices, reinforcing trust among investors, customers, and employees. The recognition also positions Delta Thailand as a global leader in sustainability, showcasing its ability to address environmental risks, optimize resource efficiency, and contribute to the transition toward a low-carbon economy.

By meeting the rigorous standards of the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), Delta demonstrated its competitive edge among over 13,500 companies across 60 industries worldwide, securing its place in the global benchmark for ESG performance.

Sustainability Leadership and Key Achievements

Delta achieved top scores in critical ESG dimensions, including environmental management, product stewardship, and workforce development. These results reflect the company’s robust approach to sustainability, including:

Environmental Initiatives : Delta has integrated solar rooftop systems across its facilities to enhance energy efficiency and generate renewable electricity, contributing to its long-term goal of achieving 100% renewable energy and significant greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions.

: Delta has integrated solar rooftop systems across its facilities to enhance energy efficiency and generate renewable electricity, contributing to its long-term goal of achieving 100% renewable energy and significant greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions. Governance Excellence: Delta stands out for its transparency in ESG reporting, board diversity, and anti-corruption measures. Independent KPI verification and compliance with GRI standards ensure reliable and accurate disclosures.

Innovation and Community Impact

Delta’s newly launched R&D Center at the Bangpoo Industrial Estate exemplifies its forward-thinking approach to sustainable innovation. Designed to meet growing global demand for electric vehicle (EV) power electronics, this state-of-the-art facility supports the transition to sustainable mobility solutions.

Beyond innovation, Delta continues to positively impact local communities through clean energy initiatives and educational programs. These projects empower young talent with the skills needed for careers in high-tech and energy-related industries while fostering local development.

Commitment to the Future

Building on its inclusion in the DJSI, Delta is focusing on reducing Scope 3 GHG emissions, advancing responsible sourcing through circular economy principles, and enhancing governance frameworks such as AI governance. These initiatives reaffirm Delta’s pledge to support global sustainability goals while empowering its stakeholders to achieve Net Zero ambitions by 2050.

Delta’s recognition in the DJSI underscores its role as a benchmark for ESG leadership in the industry. By continuing to integrate sustainability into each aspect of its operations, Delta Thailand remains committed to driving long-term value for its stakeholders and contributing to a more equitable and sustainable future.

About Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Founded in 1988, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. is a producer of power and thermal management products and solutions. The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. with the mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” which reflects the company’s strong belief in sustainable development especially with issues related to the environment.

As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta’s business categories include Power Electronics, Automation, Infrastructure and Mobility. The company’s global presence is supported by its sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in India, Slovakia and Thailand; and several R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries.

Delta continues to earn numerous recognitions for its achievements in the region and domestically. Some awards won include the prestigious ASEAN Business Award, Stock Exchange of Thailand’s Best Company Performance Award and the coveted Prime Minister’s Best Industry Award.

For detailed information about Delta Thailand, please visit: www.DeltaThailand.com

