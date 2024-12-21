21st December 2024, Abilympics Malaysia Festival Launching Ceremony 2024/25 , KL Wellness City Gallery

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Malaysian Council For Rehabilitation, the main driving force for Abilympics Malaysia in collaboration with Winlife Sdn Bhd have successfully launched the Abilympics Malaysia Festival 2024/25 at the KL Wellness City Gallery.

The Organizing Chairlady, Ms Win Lee took an extra leap to conceptualize a bonding driven theme festival aiming at corporate, trade association and family members. The idea of the Abilympics Malaysia Festival was derived from the pride moments of the 10th International Abilympics which took place at Metz, France in March 2023. Malaysian Abilympians made the country proud by winning several excellence awards namely cake decorations, painting and waste reuse categories. The great achievements by the Malaysian Abilympians during the 10th International Abilympics 2023 had indeed inspired her into doing something great for the nation; whilst the Abilympics Malaysia Festival idea was born.

The Abilympics Malaysia Festival Launching Ceremony was officiated by the Guest of Honour, Y.M.Tengku Dato‘ Dr. Hishammuddin Zaizi Bin Y.A.M Tengku Azman Shah Al-Haj in the presence of invited VIPs from various organization, chamber and companies. The Certificates of Appreciation were presented by the President of Malaysian Council For Rehabilitation, Datin Paduka Khatijah Binti Sulieman to several companies which have shown great supports last year in 2023 during the MCR Night; The Beauty of Eyes Through Painting gala dinner. The recipients were Smart Rental, Heritouch Gallery, Daily Coffee, Telang 18, Domino’s Pizza, Mixology Creation, Runningmen Catering, Boathouse By The Lake, C.S Tan, Sheah & Partners and Brand 21.

The announcement was greeted with cheers; a heartfelt moment applauded by all valuable guests leading to the continuous session of the Corporate Chief Ambassadors appointment by Malaysian Council For Rehabilitation. A number of highly credible individuals being the industry thought leaders as well as business owners themselves shouldered the national agenda objective into supporting the Abilympics Malaysia Festival 2025. Credit mentioned Dato Seri Kenta Goh, David Teh, Alvin Soh, Tan Kai Li, Cecilia Mary Lee, Kit Lee, Shawn Yap, Khoo Li Lu, Jeffrey Tham, Jonathan Yam, Eric Yeoh, Kent Ng Kun Kwan and Andrew Lim.

Abilympics Malaysia Festival 2024/25 will officially go LIVE on 31st May 2025; participants will get to involve in bonding driven activities such as painting, cake decorations and coffee latte arts. Each activity will span across a specific hour within the particular day. Participants will get to compete with Malaysia Abilympians which the top 10 winners of each category will walk away with interesting prizes. Bonding has always been the key element in bringing people closer and this applied significantly among corporates between bosses and employees as well as parents and children.

The Abilympics Malaysia Festival Launching Ceremony was a great success; the most fantastic and prestigious ceremony in recognition of Malaysian Abilympians exceptional contributions and dedication to excellence in the 10th International Abilympics alongside special appointment of the Corporate Chief Ambassadors with the unwavering commitment to the success of Abilympics Malaysia Festival 2025.

Special thanks to the Official Venue Sponsor “KL Wellness City”, Official News Release Distribution Partner “PR Newswire”, Official Culinary Partner “Nisa Bakri Gourmet” and Official Branding & PR Agency “Brand 21”.

