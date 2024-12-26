Explore Xinjiang with Deer: 9-Episode Adventure

Join Deer on a 9-episode micro-series exploring the vibrant culture, rich traditions, and modern lives of Xinjiang’s people. From the bustling Grand Bazaar to the ancient Karez wells, and from the melodies of Muqam to the warmth of multi-ethnic communities, this journey reveals a thriving, diverse, and authentic Xinjiang far beyond stereotypes.

