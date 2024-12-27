AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
BingX Introduces ALTCOIN Index Futures Trading: One Click, Countless Trends

PRNewswire December 27, 2024

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce the launch of ALTCOIN Index, the first futures trading pair involving top altcoins. This innovative trading product offers users a one-click solution to efficiently track and trade major cryptocurrency trends with ease.

Traditionally used in stock markets, a futures index is a financial derivative that tracks the performance of a group of assets, such as stocks of commodities. These instruments were first introduced to simplify trading by allowing investors to speculate on or hedge against the collective movements of selected market sectors. Instead of purchasing individual stocks, traders are able to access broad market exposure in a single transaction, saving time and reducing costs.

In the cryptocurrency market, this new ALTCOIN/USDT futures trading pair works similarly by bundling the performance of the top mainstream cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, excluding Bitcoin (BTC) and stablecoins. The current index includes ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB, DOGE, ADA, TRX, AVAX, and SHIB. This approach is more efficient compared to buying individual cryptocurrencies or ETFs as this allows for direct speculation using tiered leverage options without the need to manage multiple positions, effectively diversifying trading risks associated with individual asset volatility.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX, commented on the new offering: “By aggregating a range of leading cryptocurrencies into a single trading instrument, we’re giving users a practical and efficient way to better capture market trends. This index trading pair should help our less experienced users with their trading goals more easily, particularly when they are unsure which asset to trade and just want to trade major altcoins in general with leverage.”

BingX users can take advantage of tiered leverage options and competitive rates consistent with the platform’s perpetual futures terms, simplifying open order management and enhancing trading efficiency. The platform also ensures that the index composition remains current, with regular quarterly adjustments and temporary updates in response to market conditions.

About BingX
Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bingx-introduces-altcoin-index-futures-trading-one-click-countless-trends-302339488.html

SOURCE BingX

