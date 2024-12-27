AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Hyundai IONIQ 5 takes part in GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for the Greatest Altitude Change by an Electric Car

PRNewswire December 27, 2024
  • Hyundai IONIQ 5 driven by Evo India team, logged a record-breaking total elevation change of 5,802 m over its more-than 4,900 km journey across India
  • Extraordinary route began in Umling La in Ladakh and finished in Kuttanad, Kerala
  • Standard production car showcased IONIQ 5’s impressive EV credentials with long range and strong efficiency

GURUGRAM, India and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Motor Company’s award-winning Hyundai IONIQ 5 took part in a prestigious GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt for the Greatest altitude change by an electric car.

The record attempt was organized by Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) and driven by the professional team from Evo India, with the Hyundai IONIQ 5 setting the remarkable record by registering an altitude change of 5,802 m. The journey began at India’s highest drivable point, Umling La in Leh Ladakh, located 5,799 m above sea level, and finished in Kuttanad, Kerala, situated three meters below sea level.

The extraordinary feat was accomplished over 14 days, with the route covering a distance of more than 4,900 km, tackling challenging terrain and extreme climatic conditions and truly demonstrating the Hyundai IONIQ 5’s resilience, advanced technology, and superior performance.

Throughout the journey, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 reaffirmed its position as a benchmark in electric mobility, seamlessly navigating harsh environments, from freezing temperatures and steep mountain passes in the Himalayas to humid coastal regions in Kerala.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “We are incredibly proud to see the Hyundai IONIQ 5 create history by achieving the Guinness World Record™ for the Greatest altitude change by an electric car. This achievement is a testament to Hyundai’s unwavering commitment to innovation, technological excellence, and sustainability. The IONIQ 5’s performance in such extreme conditions reflects its engineering prowess and durability. At Hyundai, we are dedicated to pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in e-mobility, and this record further reinforces our vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’.”

The IONIQ 5 has once again proven its capabilities, setting a new standard in the electric vehicle segment while offering an unmatched combination of performance, safety, technology, and design. Hyundai Motor India remains committed to delivering advanced mobility solutions and shaping a sustainable future for all.

To view the video record of our journey, visit here or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai 

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.