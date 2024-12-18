HOTLIST 2024 Successfully Concludes Its Official Event Series

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — After six months of preparation, HOTLIST 2024, one of Vietnam’s most prestigious events in the tourism industry, concluded with resounding success at Hotel Nikko Saigon on December 18th.

HOTLIST Travellive Editor’s Pick is an annual event organized by Travellive Media Group aimed at honoring brands and individuals who have made significant contributions to the development of the tourism industry. This year, HOTLIST 2024 marked its first-ever offline event, creating a valuable platform for industry professionals to connect, discuss, and share experiences. The event also emphasized the creative and positive contributions of brands and individuals to the tourism sector, fostering strong growth.

The event was attended by representatives from government agencies such as the Quang Nam Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, as well as tourism promotion agencies from Malaysia, Taiwan region, Japan, and Singapore… HOTLIST 2024 also attracted nearly 600 guests, including managers, experts, and business owners in the hospitality and tourism industry, both domestic and international, along with media representatives.

The Insiders Forum: A Convergence of Innovative Thinking and Strong Tourism Development Trends

In collaboration with The Brand Promise, Travellive Media Group organized The Insiders Forum, a platform bringing together industry experts, business leaders, and researchers to share experiences and discuss the latest market trends and information.

The forum provided a vibrant space for experts to share in-depth knowledge and practical experiences about the development trends of the tourism industry. With the participation of distinguished speakers such as Mr. Richard Burrage, Author of Vietnam Uninterrupted; Founder & Managing Partner – Cimigo Research Agency; Mr. Seng Soon Chuah, Director of Development, Southeast Asia & Pacific at Club Med; and Mr. Sam Korsmoe, Co-Author of Vietnam’s Asia Rising Star, the forum offered multi-faceted perspectives on the overall tourism market over the past years and forecasted trends for the coming year, providing valuable insights for industry brands.

Two in-depth discussion sessions on “Destination Management Strategy – Opportunities and Growth” and “Next-Gen Travel” attracted particular attention from the delegates. Panelists and the audience discussed innovative solutions to promote tourism, develop sustainable tourism, and meet the needs of the new generation of travelers.

Panel discussion 01:

Mr. Robert Rankin (Moderator) – General Manager of Abercrombie & Kent Vietnam

– General Manager of Abercrombie & Kent Vietnam Mr. Michel Cassagnes – CEO of Cambodia , Laos and Vietnam – Archetype Group

– CEO of , and – Archetype Group Mr. Nguyen Chau A – Founder & CEO of Oxalis Adventure Company

– Founder & CEO of Oxalis Adventure Company Mr. Samuel Walter – Founder of Heads on Pillows & Artemis Digital

– Founder of Heads on Pillows & Artemis Digital Dr. Nguyen Ngoc Huy – Climate Change Research Expert

– Climate Change Research Expert Dr. Daisy Kanagasapapathy – Associate Senior Program Manager of RMIT University Vietnam

Panel discussion 02:

Mr. David Kaye (Moderator) – Director of Branding & Marketing of Wink Hotels

– Director of Branding & Marketing of Wink Hotels Ms. Nguyen Phuong Anh – Director of Partnerships of Masterises Homes

– Director of Partnerships of Masterises Homes Mr. Jacobo Priegue – Co-Founder of SODA | Hotel Management Platform

– Co-Founder of SODA | Hotel Management Platform Mr. Fran Dieguez Perez – CEO of Nuna

– CEO of Nuna Ms. Natalya Wissink – Founder of Secret Experiences & Chapter Leader of Travel Massive

– Founder of Secret Experiences & Chapter Leader of Travel Massive Ms. Nguyen Anh Thu – Co-Founder & Chief Research Officer – The Outbox Company

HOTLIST 2024 Gala Honor Ceremony: Honoring Sustainable Values

Following the morning program, the Gala Honor Ceremony, themed “Gold and Silver Cocoon,” was the highlight of the event, attended by numerous representatives of business leaders and influencers in the tourism industry. The ceremony honored brands and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the development of the tourism industry and featured performances inspired by Vietnam’s unique cultural heritage.

Once again, HOTLIST 2024 emphasized the seriousness and carefulness in honoring, affirming the value of selection and excellence. The organizing committee presented HOTLIST certificates to more than 40 quality brands in the tourism industry nominated on the list, including Zannier Hotels Bãi San Hô, Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai Hoi An, Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, P’apiu Resort, and more in the Hospitality category. In addition to traditional hospitality categories, HOTLIST 2024 also expanded its nomination categories with the participation of prestigious organizations such as Taiwan region– an attractive international destination, Quang Nam – an attractive domestic destination, Fit Tour, Vietravel in the Tour category, Tubudd in the Travel Tech category, and notably Another Saigon by LG, named for The Unique Experience Space, a destination with a groundbreaking technological highlight in the heart of the city.

HOTLIST 2024 also honored 12 Inspiring Travel Influencers of 2024, including Tran Quang Vinh, Tran Dang Dang Khoa, Khoai Lang Thang, Helly Tong, Ly Thanh Co, Tam Bui, Ha La La, Vinh Gau, Quy Coc Tu, Fahoka Xe Dich, …

The success of the HOTLIST 2024 event series was greatly contributed to by the support of sponsors and partners who have always accompanied the organizing committee. Two Gold Sponsors: Ford Vietnam and LG; The Brand Promise – The Insiders Forum Conference Partner; Cocktail Experience Partner: Lady Trieu; Venue Partner: Hotel Nikko Saigon; Media Partner: PR Newswire; Gift Sponsors: Cocoon, Club Med, Namia River Retreat Hoian, Fusion Resort & Villas Danang, The Ocean Resort Quy Nhon, Maia Resort Quy Nhon, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, Topas Ecolodge, Fusion Suites Vung Tau, Dau Rong Resort, along with Lifestyle Partners: Réhahn Gallery, Lotus Gallery and Artist Hai Tre, Y Van Hien, Eté Project, and the JayP-Entertainment team with artist Cao Ba Hung as music production director.

More information:

The Hotlist project, organized by Travellive Media Group, aims to honor high-quality brands in the tourism industry that have been personally experienced and nominated by Travellive’s reputable editors. Hotlist 2024 offers several unique features:

Evaluated, nominated, and honored by a panel of experts and Travellive.

Beyond traditional Hospitality categories, Hotlist 2024 expands to include Tour, Destination, and Travel Tech categories, as well as Individual nominations for outstanding contributions to Hospitality and Tourism.

The Hotlist 2024 publication will be released in October 2024 .

. The “Insiders Forum & Honor Ceremony” was held on December 18, 2024 , at Nikko Saigon Hotel.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hotlist-2024-successfully-concludes-its-official-event-series-302339875.html

SOURCE The Brand Promise