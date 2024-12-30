AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

“Closing the Women’s Health Gap – Highlights of Biotropics Malaysia clinical study by Women, on Women, for Women”

PRNewswire December 30, 2024

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — While gender parity has seen progress in recent years, the women’s health gap remains significant. Women, despite comprising half of the global labor force[1], often face under-diagnosis and under-representation in healthcare research. Biotropics Malaysia is addressing this disparity by advancing clinical studies led by women, focused on health areas that have been drawn up as top priority to close the women’s health gap.

1.Cardiovascular Health

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death in women, with risks increasing after menopause due to hormonal changes. Biotropics’ Nu-Femme® and SLP+® have been clinically validated[2] to support cardiovascular health, showing improvements in lipid profiles and reductions in 8-isoprostane, a marker of CVD. These ingredients are derived from Kacip Fatimah (Labisia pumila), a traditional Malaysian herb known for supporting feminine vitality.

2. Menstrual & Menopausal Health

Natural solutions for menstrual and menopausal health are increasingly sought after by women for mental clarity, emotional stability, physical health and overall well-being. Clinical studies[3] revealed that daily supplementation with SLP+® (200-400mg) enhances overall quality of life, while Nu-Femme® (500mg) reduces severe hot flashes by 73%, joint pain by 68%, and improves vitality by 21%. Biomarker studies further show that Nu-Femme® regulates hormonal imbalances by reducing FSH and LH levels (normally elevated in women experiencing estrogen decline during menopause) and supporting healthy testosterone and estradiol levels.

3. Brain Health

For women with ‘brain fog’ or menopausal disturbance affecting mood and negative feeling, BioKesum® (persicaria minor) offers a comprehensive approach, targeting multiple aspects of mental, mood & cognitive wellness. 500 mg daily showed improvement in cognitive flexibility, executive function and IQ performance, positive shifts in brain markers and reduction in tension, depression and anger[4].

Looking ahead, Biotropics Malaysia is excited to launch Physta® Tongkat Ali for women’s health in 2025. Visit us at the Functional Food for Wellness Summit 2025 in Bangkok (Booth A5) for insights into women’s health and our innovations. For details, contact marketing@biotropicsmalaysia.com or visit www.biotropicsmalaysia.com.

[1] Our World in Data, March 2024. “Women’s Employment – How does women’s labor force participation differ across countries? How has it changed over time? What is behind these differences and changes?”. https://ourworldindata.org/female-labor-supply

[2] Mohd Noor, N., et. al. 2014. Efficacy and Safety of Labisia pumila var alata Water Extract Among Pre- and Postmenopausal Women. Journal of Medicinal Food:  17(8), pp. 1-10

[3] Chinnappan, et. al, 2020. Efficacy of Labisia pumila and Eurycoma longifolia standardized extracts on hot flushes, quality of life, hormone and lipid profile of peri-menopausal and menopausal women: randomized, placebo-controlled study. Food & Nutrition Research 2020: 10.29219/fnr.v64.3665

[4] Lau, H., Shahar, S., Mohamad, M., Rajab, N. F., Yahya, H. M., Che Din, N. and Abdul Hamid, H., 2020. The effects of six months Persicaria minor extract supplement among older adults with mild cognitive impairment: a double-blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled trial. BMB Complementary Medicine and Therapies 20:315.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/closing-the-womens-health-gap–highlights-of-biotropics-malaysia-clinical-study-by-women-on-women-for-women-302339554.html

SOURCE BIOTROPICS MALAYSIA BERHAD

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.