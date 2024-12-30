Matrixport Launches New Structured Product DNT (Double No Touch) and Enhanced the Easy-to-Earn Eco

SINGAPORE, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Matrixport, the world’s leading all-in-one hub for crypto financial services, announces the official launch of a new structured product DNT(Double No Touch), offering more investment options for Matrixport users.

DNT is a yield-enhancing structured product that can provide higher returns when used wisely during market consolidations. Matrixport’s DNT product is based on the principle of Double No Touch options. If the underlying asset’s observation price remains within the inked price range, investors will receive higher returns on maturity. To cater to different investors’ risk preferences, Matrixport has launched two types of DNT products concurrently: Enhance DNT and Stable DNT, dynamically balancing risks and returns to meet users’ diverse investment needs.

As the world’s leading all-in-one hub for crypto financial services, Matrixport is committed to continuously expanding the depth and breadth of structured products, bringing innovative, high-quality, and user-friendly crypto-structured products to the market. Since 2024, Matrixport has upgraded Smart Trend, and Sharkfin, and introduced a series of popular products such as Seagull, BNPL, and DNT, cementing its position as a leader in the crypto financial derivatives sector.

John Ge, CEO of Matrixport, states, “Structured products like Dual Currency and Snowball, which have principles and operations similar to traditional financial derivatives, are highly favored by traditional investors. As public awareness of crypto assets continues to increase, the demand for crypto investments will gradually rise, highlighting the importance of crypto-structured products. Matrixport remains dedicated to lowering the threshold for users to invest in crypto and actively promoting mass adoption of crypto finance.”

According to the public, Matrixport is not only striving on the product side but also advancing its global compliance layout simultaneously. In September 2024, Matrixport acquired a 100% stake in CFAM, a licensed Swiss asset management company, obtaining the qualification to operate crypto assets compliantly in the pan-European region. On December 18, Matrixport also announced its application for a financial services license with the Bhutan Gross National Happiness Commission (GMCA), potentially opening up South Asia’s compliant crypto finance market.

Founded in 2019, Matrixport is the world’s leading all-in-one hub for crypto financial services. The platform is committed to providing every user with a personalized Super Account that integrates crypto trading, investment, loan, custody, RWA, research and more. With $6 billion in AUM (assets under management), Matrixport offers global users diverse crypto-financial solutions designed for optimal capital efficiency and sustainable returns.

As a Group and through its local subsidiaries, Matrixport has received the Trust and Company Service Provider (TCSP) / Money Lender Licenses in Hong Kong, and the Asset Management License in Switzerland. The company operates as an Appointed Representative in the UK, is registered as an MSB in the US, and is a member of Switzerland’s FINMA SRO-VFQ. It was recognized by CB Insights as one of the “50 Most Promising Blockchain Companies” and featured in the Hurun “2024 Global Unicorn List.” Additionally, Matrixport’s subsidiary, Fly Wing, has obtained IPA for the MPI License in Singapore.

